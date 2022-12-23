Tiny ceramic gifts bring Christmas cheer and ‘heart-warming’ response online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tiny ceramic gifts bring Christmas cheer and ‘heart-warming’ response online

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 8:02 am
Miniature ceramic objects made by Veronika McQuade included a ghost and a pigeon (Veronika McQuade/PA)
Miniature ceramic objects made by Veronika McQuade included a ghost and a pigeon (Veronika McQuade/PA)

A graphic designer who has turned her love of ceramics into a unique way of making Christmas gifts for colleagues has said that it was “so heart-warming” to see the response from people online.

Veronika McQuade, 31, from central London, told the PA news agency that going to ceramics classes, and a “really small lump” of clay which she had at home, sparked the idea to make miniature objects which represent her colleagues, friends and family.

Mini ceramic objects
The objects before they went into the kiln for their first fire (Veronika McQuade/PA)

“I’ve been taking [ceramics] classes for a little over a year once a week, and it has been great fun,” she said.

“I really wanted to make something like tiny ceramics and I had this small lump of clay at home and had a last-minute thought – ‘what if I made everyone a tiny object instead of a Christmas card?’”

Little mug in front of a big mug
Veronika McQuade’s take on the Sports Direct mug (Veronika McQuade/PA)

She has cited Eleonor Bostrom and Joey Rutherford as inspirations behind the idea, as they “also make adorable clay objects”.

She has created objects including a corgi, banana, cat and her take on the infamous Sports Direct mug, with the latter being given to her brother Samuel.

“Before I started making miniatures, I kind of got known in my pottery class for making huge mugs with really big handles, so big that you can fit your hand through”, she said.

“It’s practically the size of the whole mug as well and I remember making one mug so big that people in my pottery class were like, ‘that’s not even a mug, that’s a flowerpot with a handle’, which I called ‘sports indirect’ because it’s off brand.

“My brother and I always fight for it because it can literally hold a pint of tea.”

Little miniature objects next to each other
A miniature ceramic banana next to a miniature ceramic corgi (Veronika McQuade/PA)

She also gave one of her bosses a mini ceramic banana because her office is usually overflowing with bananas and he usually jokingly berates the team for not eating them – and her colleague Ryan a corgi, referring to him as a “corgi enthusiast”.

She added that one colleague asked if he could eat one of the ceramic creations.

The project took a couple of days to complete and she got most of them finished on December 4, with a little help from Netflix playing in the background.

Ms McQuade said her colleagues were “really happy” when she gave them the presents on December 19 as part of a Secret Santa.

Little ceramic cat
A miniature ceramic cat called Pumpkin the chonky cat (Veronika McQuade/PA)

“Actually, a couple of colleagues did not realise that I’d made them – it wasn’t until the next day when I shared a screenshot of a tweet I wrote about the objects in the group chat that they told me – ‘you made that, aren’t we lucky’.”

The tweet she posted on December 20 received more than 170,000 likes and over 8,000 retweets, with Ms McQuade being particularly drawn to the comments.

“It was so heart-warming to see because all the comments are so positive and everyone was being so lovely about it”, she said.

“It is nice that they are something for people to enjoy, especially around Christmas.”

