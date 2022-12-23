Outcry as police return beagles stolen from Cambridgeshire research facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Outcry as police return beagles stolen from Cambridgeshire research facility

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 8:52 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 10:42 pm
Activists during their break-in on Tuesday at a research facility, MBR Acres in Wyton (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Activists during their break-in on Tuesday at a research facility, MBR Acres in Wyton (Animal Rebellion/PA)

Celebrities and campaigners have condemned police returning two beagles who were stolen from a Cambridgeshire research facility.

Downton Abbey star Peter Egan and singer Will Young are among those who have spoken out after Cambridgeshire Police gave the dogs back to MBR Acres in Wyton.

It comes after police officers were called to the facility just before 6am on Tuesday to reports of a break-in and “protesters at the front gates”.

Protest group Animal Rebellion said in a statement that 12 of its supporters got inside the facility at 5.30am and took 18 beagles.

Animal Rebellion protest
Activists during the break-in on Tuesday at a research facility, MBR Acres in Wyton, Cambridgeshire (Animal Rebellion/PA)

Cambridgeshire Police said on Friday it had returned two dogs – named Love and Libby by campaigners – to MBR Acres after they were recovered by officers.

The force said the Home Office and Animals in Science Regulation Unit supported their return for wellbeing reasons.

However, the move has prompted an outcry from celebrities and campaigners, who called it “horrifying”.

Egan, an actor who has also starred in After Life, said: “Love and Libby represent the hope of all the beagles bred for lab experiments at MBR Acres.

“The hope is that they may, with a degree of compassion from MBR, be allowed a life free from pain and death. We ask them to show some humility and mercy: give them life, set them free to be homed with a loving family.”

Meanwhile, singer Young said he was “shocked” and “disgusted” by MBR Acres’ decision to ask for the beagles back.

“Love and Libby will most likely be put down due to contamination or put down after being taken back in to be tortured through testing,” Young said.

Will Young comments
Will Young criticised the return of the dogs (Joseph Sinclair/PA)

“They were shown freedom and love and now are taken back into the hell hole that is allowed to operate under Home Office regulations.”

Dr Alice Brough, a qualified vet with the Animal Rebellion protest group and director of the Progressive Veterinary Association, also accused the Home Office of seeing nothing wrong with “needlessly torturing animals by the thousands”.

“The fact that the police are citing the dogs’ wellbeing as a reason to return them to a facility appearing to be in breach of welfare regulations, and knowing the unimaginable pain and suffering they will face in a laboratory, is frankly horrifying,” she added.

Cambridgeshire Police said 14 people were arrested earlier this week after the dogs were taken from the research facility.

The force said in a statement on Friday: “We recognise the strong feelings this issue has raised in many people, however, we had no legal justification to retain the dogs and therefore were compelled to return them.”

It said the Home Office confirmed that MBR Acres is a licenced establishment that is compliant with requirements of the Animals Act 1986.

“The Home Office and its Animals in Science Regulation Unit (ASRU), which administers and enforces the 1986 Act, supported the return of the dogs for their wellbeing,” police added.

MBR Acres said it is “a fully licenced establishment and a lawful breeder of beagle dogs that are specially bred for human and animal research in an environment compliant with our licences”.

A spokesperson previously said in a statement: “We are appalled by these actions. Dogs bred for research need careful rehabilitation not to be harmed by a sudden change to their environment.

“This unlawful extreme action has placed stress on our animals and staff by totally disrupting our daily activity to take care for the welfare of our dogs on site.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “All establishments licensed to breed or supply animals are subject to the full requirements of the Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act which provides specific and detailed protections for animals used in science.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented