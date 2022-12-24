Christmas gift for the nation as Peruzzi’s The Nativity saved from export

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas gift for the nation as Peruzzi’s The Nativity saved from export

By Press Association
December 24, 2022, 12:02 am
Conservationist Olivia Stoddart works on Peruzzi’s Nativity (The National Gallery, London/PA)
Conservationist Olivia Stoddart works on Peruzzi’s Nativity (The National Gallery, London/PA)

A painting of the Nativity dating to the early 1500s has been saved from leaving the UK after it was acquired by National Museums NI.

The work, painted around 1515 in Rome by the Italian artist Baldassare Tommaso Peruzzi, will go on public display at the Ulster Museum in Belfast next year following a fundraising campaign.

The piece, depicting the Nativity scene at night, is one of only a few by Peruzzi to survive outside Italy and the only one in the UK.

Peruzzi’s The Nativity (The National Gallery, London/PA)

Valued at £277,990, the painting had an export bar placed on it by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) last year to allow time for a UK institution or gallery to come forward and purchase it.

It was acquired by National Museums NI with support from groups including the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Art Fund and Esme Mitchell Trust.

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “For many, being part of a Nativity play is one of the first ways that we learn the story of Christmas.

“That is why I am delighted that, this Christmas Eve, we can announce that this incredible painting of that famous event has been saved for the nation thanks to the export bar system.

“I am pleased that, following conservation, this work will go on display at the Ulster Museum where it will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Conservation fellow Olivia Stoddart restoring Peruzzi’s Nativity (The National Gallery, London/PA)

Anne Stewart, senior curator of art at National Museums NI, said: “National Museums NI is delighted that this remarkable painting will be part of our collection, which has been made possible with the help and generosity of our partners and funders.

“Currently, there are no High Renaissance paintings in any public collection in Northern Ireland, so this is truly a Christmas gift to our audiences.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Ulster Museum when it goes on display in 2023.”

Peruzzi, a painter, architect and draughtsman, was born in 1481 in a small town near Siena and was a leading figure in Rome during the short but intensely creative High Renaissance period.

He worked alongside Raphael and Bramante before returning home to work for the Republic of Siena, building fortifications and designing a dam on the Bruna river.

Many of his artworks were in fresco and have since been lost.

The Nativity is currently undergoing conservation work at the National Gallery in London before moving to its permanent home in Northern Ireland in 2023.

