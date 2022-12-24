Man arrested on suspicion of murder following pub assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following an assault in an Essex pub, police said.

Essex Police said officers were called to the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, at around 6.40pm on Friday following reports a man had been assaulted.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 44-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the Pier Hill area and is currently in custody.

A man's been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in #Westcliff. It was reported the victim was assaulted inside the Lamb and Lion pub at around 6.40pm. We don't believe there's an ongoing risk to the wider public.https://t.co/RV7gto127w — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 24, 2022

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:

“My thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family in what will be a very difficult time.

“Our investigation is in its early stages and we are still working to establish the circumstances which led up to the incident.

“The victim was assaulted inside a busy pub at a time where there would have been lots of people around and would have seen what happened.

“I need anyone who was at the pub saw the incident or what led up to it to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 1076 of 23 December, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.