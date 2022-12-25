Pedestrian, 22, killed by police car on Christmas Eve was ‘cherished’ daughter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car in Liverpool on Christmas Eve have paid tribute to their “cherished” daughter and sister.

Rachael Louise Moore was confirmed dead at the scene after emergency services were called to reports at around 8.10pm of a collision involving a pedestrian and a marked police car on Sheil Road in the city.

Ms Moore’s family, in a statement issued through Merseyside Police, said she will be “greatly missed”.

APPEAL | We are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in #Liverpool on Christmas Eve. The female victim has been named as 22 year-old Rachael Louise Moore. More here: https://t.co/B1anBBBJeN pic.twitter.com/MqLNpasfwd — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 25, 2022

They said: “Rachael Louise Moore aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister to Ben and much loved granddaughter of Nana Sue. Partner to Jack and caring friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. The family requests their privacy be respected at this devastating time.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed and attended the scene, the force said.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Rachael’s family who have been left devastated by this tragic incident. Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them at this time.”

He appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police as they “try to piece together the circumstances”.

He said: “I would also like to ask anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or Smart doorbell footage that may help us to please get in touch. As is standard procedure the incident was referred to the IOPC. The family requests their privacy be respected at this time.”