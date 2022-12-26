Almost 300,000 over-50s on zero hours contracts – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Almost 300,000 over-50s on zero hours contracts – report

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 12:04 am
The number of older workers on zero hours contracts has increased (Alamy/PA)
The number of older workers on zero hours contracts has increased (Alamy/PA)

The number of workers over the age of 50 who are on zero hours contracts has increased to almost 300,000, the highest for this age group since records began in 2013, according to new research.

An analysis of official government statistics by Rest Less, which offers help and advice to older people, suggested a huge increase in zero hours working among those aged 50 or over.

The total has nearly doubled in just under 10 years, increasing from 149,000 in October-December 2013 to 296,000 in July-September 2022, said the report.

More than a quarter of the total number of zero hours contracts are held by workers aged 50 or older, the study indicated.

Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less, said: “Zero hours contracts can be a suitable option for people looking for hyper-flexible work whose schedules change regularly.

“For this reason, zero hours contracts are common among young people and also second jobbers who want to earn extra income on the side on a flexible basis.

“In the absence of sufficiently flexible work from many mainstream employers, zero hours contracts can also offer flexibility for older workers juggling caring and other life responsibilities with fluctuating schedules.

“However, for people relying solely on a zero hours contract as their main source of income, they can be fraught with challenges and anxiety about where and when the next paycheck will come.

“In addition, employment rights are limited and amidst a cost-of-living crisis they can leave employees in an extremely vulnerable position.

“The large rise in the number of people aged 50 plus working under zero hours contracts is worrying.

“While the flexibility they offer is a good fit for some, we know of many individuals who have turned to zero hours contracts as they have been unable to find a more permanent or structured type of work due to age discrimination or a lack of workplace flexibility.

“Others are juggling zero hours contracts alongside other part-time roles to top up working hours to make ends meet amidst double digit inflation.”

