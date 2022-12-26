Bugler keeping alive centuries of royal and military tradition in Co Down village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Bugler keeping alive centuries of royal and military tradition in Co Down village

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 11:03 am
Hillsborough Fort Guard Bugler Andrew Carlisle. (Liam McBurney/PA)
Hillsborough Fort Guard Bugler Andrew Carlisle. (Liam McBurney/PA)

A bugler who played at the proclamation of the King in Royal Hillsborough is helping to keep centuries of military tradition alive in the Co Down village.

Andrew Carlisle, 47, is the bugler for the Hillsborough Fort Guard, a ceremonial troop of 20 warders which dates back to 1660, when a royal warrant was first issued by Charles II.

The guard went into decline in the 20th century, when no new warders were recruited, but is now being returned to full strength.

Mr Carlisle said: “The guard largely was intact from the 1660s until the early 1900s when the government of the day stopped paying for it.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Hillsborough Fort Guard carry out ceremonial duties in the village (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Even when there were no warders left, the position of bugler was always kept on. That is the role I have held since 2006.

“But the warrant has never been rescinded. Even when it was just me, the Hillsborough Fort Guard was always here.

“The Marquess of Downshire, Nicholas Hill, is the current constable and in 2021, for the first time in more than 100 years, new warrants for warders were issued.

“I am pleased to say we have all 20 places filled.”

The guard carry out ceremonial duties at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, and were busy throughout 2022 with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and then the death of the Queen.

Mr Carlisle said: “The Platinum Jubilee was a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

“I was shocked to receive a call to ask would I consider composing a bugle fanfare that would signal the lighting of the beacons across the Commonwealth.

“There are no valves on a bugle so all the notes are made by the shape of your lips and how much air you are putting through it. There are only five or six notes and it is very difficult to come up with something which doesn’t sound like something else.

“But I did it and I’m very proud to go onto YouTube every now and then and discover all these weird and wonderful places across the world where it was played.

“We went from the highs of the jubilee to the low of the Queen’s death. But it was also a mixed feeling, like a new beginning, a new era.

“I think that was evident up at Hillsborough Castle. Yes, there were the floral tributes, but there was a pride in what this village belonged to.

“The royal ethos of the village went into overdrive and it became the epicentre of the nation wanting to be here, bring flowers, to just stand and chat.”

The guard took part in the proclamation ceremony for the new King at Hillsborough Castle, with Mr Carlisle sounding a new royal salute he had composed.

“It was a lot of pressure. About five minutes before we were due to go on it started raining. I had to do the call and then a royal salute. I had to sound the call at exactly one minute to 12 so the proclamation could be delivered at midday. This was all going through my head.

“I was very proud to stand there on that historic day.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Sergeant Bugler Andrew Carlisle said the Hillsborough Fort Guard is being returned to full strength (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The guard was there at the proclamation of George V and Edward VII, so it was nice that history was repeating itself and it was Hillsborough’s input into history and it is vitally important that continues.”

New uniforms are being made for the Hillsborough Fort Guard now it is back at full strength.

Mr Carlisle said: “To kit one of us out costs about £5,000. Our tailor in London is making them from scratch.

“The last time we had 20 uniforms was about 1890, we currently have seven.

“Everybody strives for that unique selling point and we have it here in Hillsborough with the guard.

“Next year will be another busy one for us, we have a coronation to look forward to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented