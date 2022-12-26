UN ‘heartened by Lebanese support’ over soldier’s death amid reports of arrests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UN ‘heartened by Lebanese support’ over soldier’s death amid reports of arrests

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 12:33 pm
At least one person has been arrested in Lebanon following the death of an Irish peacekeeping soldier during an attack on his convoy (Brian Lawless/PA)
At least one person has been arrested in Lebanon following the death of an Irish peacekeeping soldier during an attack on his convoy (Brian Lawless/PA)

The UN has said it is heartened by the response of the Lebanese authorities following the death of an Irish peacekeeping soldier amid reports arrests have been made.

Irish Defence Forces Private Sean Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed when his convoy came under attack while travelling to Beirut on December 14.

In a statement on Monday, the UN declined to comment on reports that at least one arrest has been made in Lebanon.

A spokesperson said there is an “ongoing investigation into this tragic incident, therefore we can’t pre-empt its results and we need to protect the outcome of the investigation”.

They added: “This incident was deeply shocking, a crime against Unifil peacekeepers who have travelled from far to work in preserving stability in a volatile environment and to work in support of the local population.

“We have asked to find out what happened, and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“And we ask that people refrain from sharing harmful information, because disinformation is the fuel on which the fire of violence can spark.

“We need swift and effective investigations to find those responsible and hold them accountable for their crimes.

Private Sean Rooney
Private Sean Rooney of Newtowncunningham (Defence Forces/PA)

“We are heartened by the support of the Lebanese authorities and leaders from across the political spectrum, and we are hopeful that we can get to the truth.”

The Irish Defence Forces said: “There are three investigations currently ongoing into this incident.

“As these investigations are currently ongoing, the Defence Forces has no further comment to make at this time.”

The 24-year-old’s body was returned to his family after being repatriated from Lebanon last Monday, with his funeral taking place on Thursday in Dundalk.

Mourners at Holy Family Church, including Irish President Michael D Higgins, Irish premier Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, as well as some of Pte Rooney’s colleagues from Lebanon, hear him described as a “national hero”.

Lieutenant General Sean Clancy (left) with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Lieutenant General Sean Clancy (left) and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attended the funeral last week (Brian Lawless/PA)

In his homily, Fr Derek Ryan said Pte Rooney’s death “really did pierce the heart of his family” and the wider community.

“It breaks the human heart when a loved one dies serving their country for the important work of peacebuilding,” the parish priest told mourners. “It breaks all our hearts.”

Fr Ryan read a statement by Pte Rooney’s fiancee Holly who said as her relationship with Sean advanced “it became clear, Sean is not only my other half, he’s my better half”.

The coffin of Private Sean Rooney is carried into Holy Family Church
The coffin of Private Sean Rooney is carried into Holy Family Church (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I can say for certain that he would have been a fantastic husband and an even better father,” she said.

Pte Rooney was buried at All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, Co Donegal, with full military honours which included the firing of a volley of 21 shots and the playing of the Last Post.

He was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese armed forces.

Private Sean Rooney death
A photograph of Private Sean Rooney outside Holy Family Church (Brian Lawless/PA)

Another soldier who was injured in the same incident was flown back to Ireland on Wednesday to receive further medical treatment.

Private Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh, Co Cork, suffered a serious head injury. Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

