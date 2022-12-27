HS2 boss hails ‘immense progress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

HS2 boss hails ‘immense progress’

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 12:04 am
The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s ‘immense progress’ in 2022 (Jacob King/PA)
The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s ‘immense progress’ in 2022 (Jacob King/PA)

The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s “immense progress” in 2022.

Chief executive Mark Thurston said a series of milestones were reached over the past 12 months.

At the start of 2022, the Government introduced a Bill setting out legislation needed to extend the high-speed line from Crewe to Manchester.

HS2 boss Mark Thurston
HS2 boss Mark Thurston said the project is currently ‘delivering jobs for almost 30,000 people’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct to carry HS2 trains above a series of lakes and waterways just outside north-west London began in May.

It will be the UK’s longest railway bridge at 2.1 miles.

Work on HS2’s first innovative green tunnel started in June.

The one-and-a-half-mile-long structure in Chipping Warden, Northamptonshire is being built on the surface of the ground to speed up the process.

It will be covered by earth, trees, shrubs and hedgerows to fit in with the surrounding countryside.

Construction workers for HS2 stand by the 2,000-tonne tunnel boring machine named Dorothy
Dorothy completed a tunnelling breakthrough in July (Jacob King/PA)

The first tunnelling breakthrough for HS2 happened in July when a boring machine named Dorothy completed her one-mile dig under Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire.

In November, HS2 minister Huw Merriman switched on a 1.7-mile-long network of conveyors in west London to move excavated material.

The system will remove the need for one million lorry journeys to transport spoil, according to HS2 Ltd.

Mr Thurston said: “2022 has been a year of immense progress on Britain’s landmark infrastructure project.

“Right now, HS2 is delivering jobs for almost 30,000 people, with tens of thousands more supported throughout our wider supply chain.

“Over 2,800 companies have contracts with HS2, ensuring the project is helping grow the UK economy long before a single train starts running.”

Criticism over the financial and environmental impact of the project continued this year.

In October, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove suggested capital investment for HS2 would be reviewed, but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt subsequently backed the project.

The target cost of Phase One between London and Birmingham is £40.3 billion at 2019 prices.

The Government’s latest cost estimate for Phase 2a, from the West Midlands to Crewe, is £5.2 billion-£7.2 billion at 2019 prices.

The budget for Phase 2b, which will see the high-speed railway extended from Crewe to Manchester and from the West Midlands to the East Midlands, has not been confirmed.

A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole of HS2 was set in 2015.

Environmental protests have occupied several locations on or near the route of the high-speed line this year.

HS2’s plans for 2023 include reaching the half-way point in digging the 10-mile long Chiltern Tunnel and completing the second bore of the Long Itchington Wood Tunnel.

Construction will begin on the Curzon Street station building in Birmingham city centre and the conventional railway station at Old Oak Common, west London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s ‘immense progress’ in 2022 (Jacob King/PA)
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented