What the papers say – December 27

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 5:21 am
A violent crime, disillusioned doctors and NHS woes are splashed across the Tuesday papers.

The Sun quotes Ellie Edwards’s parents’ tribute describing her as the “light of their lives”, with a friend telling the Daily Mirror the beautician was dancing and singing moments before being shot dead in a pub.

An investigation by The Daily Telegraph has found energy companies are “hoarding” nearly £2 billion of customers’ cash, which they have been accused of using as a cheap source of finance amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Two-thirds of junior doctors surveyed in England are “actively” trying to leave the NHS, reports the i, which notes the workers may choose to go on strike in coming weeks.

“What does the UK really think about strikes?” asks The Independent, with the UK Government refusing to budge as it grapples with disputes on pay and working conditions across an array of sectors.

Analysis from The Guardian shows rail passengers have been delayed or disrupted on more than half of all train services departing from 15 of Britain’s busiest stations in the last year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s “stealth taxes” will see middle-class families up to £40,000 worse off over the next decade, according to The Times.

A Daily Mail audit shows NHS reliance on agency staff means middlemen are charging the service half a billion pounds a year in fees.

The Daily Express has discovered the BBC spent more than £7 million on creating new logos.

And the Daily Star warns it is “getting chillier here” as it references a phenomenon in the southern US as a “blizzard of lizards”.

