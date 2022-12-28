Speedo Mick praises ‘magical’ public support ahead of final fundraising stomp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Speedo Mick praises ‘magical’ public support ahead of final fundraising stomp

By Press Association
December 28, 2022, 12:05 am
Speedo Mick is preparing for one last fundraising trek (Peter Byrne/PA)
A fundraiser famed for his efforts while wearing bright blue swimming trunks has thanked the public, saying he “could not have done it without” them after raising more than £800,000 for charity with one final challenge ahead.

Everton fan Michael Cullen, now more commonly known as Speedo Mick, has completed a myriad of tasks while donning trunks and hopes to hit the £1 million mark on GoFundMe as he prepares to walk 1,000 miles from John O’Groats, Scotland to Land’s End, Cornwall from December 29.

He plans to walk from 15 miles a day for around two to three months in aid of The SpeedoMick Foundation, which will give grants to small grassroots charities that support mental health awareness, disadvantaged young people and the homeless, before he hangs up his Speedos for good.

“It’s bittersweet… It gave me a purpose,” Mr Cullen, 58, told the PA news agency.

Liverpool v Everton – FA Cup – Third Round – Anfield
Speedo Mick is famed for his look at Everton games (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s given me a purpose to be busy and to be positive and to give back as well.

“And every single person who’s donated, shared my posts, said ‘keep going’… every single person who has done that for me over the last eight years, they’ve all been part of this journey.

“I could not have done this without you… The support has blown me away and honestly, just talking about it now makes me very emotional.”

Mr Cullen’s charity triumphs have included a 2,000-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland and swimming the English Channel, before he turned up to his beloved Everton Football Club’s next home game in a pair of blue trunks with “Channel swimmer” written on his chest.

He has bought a tent and plans to camp throughout the walk, as well as scaling the three peaks – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Mount Snowdon – along the way.

He added he looks forward to meeting people who will show up when he needs it most.

“I guarantee about 10 cars will pull up with roast dinners,” he said.

“Someone (once) drove 700 miles to give me a cuddle and a cup of coffee.

“Another lady made her daughter drive 150 miles one way just to put a coat on me.

“I wish there was a camera above me doing the whole walk because it’s magical, what happens… It’s a bit like a real Disney movie.”

For the first time, Speedo Mick’s walk is being sponsored by a Liverpool-based contractor, Huyton Asphalt.

He has raised more than £5,500 on GoFundMe and said it would be “a perfect ending” to reach the £200,000 mark, bringing his personal fundraising total to £1 million.

“That would just be a perfect ending to the Speedo Mick stomps, wouldn’t it, a million quid?” he said.

“But obviously we’ve got a cost-of-living crisis so I’m not expecting us to raise £200,000.

“We’re just going to see how it goes, we’ll be giving grants out along the way as well.”

Speedo Mick charity walk
Speedo Mick arrives in Liverpool, where he finished a 2,500-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland in 2021 (Peter Byrne/PA)

One £1,000 grant from The SpeedoMick Foundation will help take children, who might not otherwise afford it, go on a school trip to where Mr Cullen once went as a child – Colomendy adventure park in Wales.

He explained that he was only able to go when his school gave him a concession ticket.

“It will take all the kids who don’t get holidays to Colomendy,” he said.

“It’s brilliant, it’s massive.”

While admitting he is not quite yet feeling up to his last trek, Mr Cullen also said putting on his Speedos lets him “get into the groove”.

“I get the energy from (the Speedos),” he said.

“When I get in my kit and I’ve got my bag on and all my flags are flapping about in the wind, that’s when the challenge begins.

“I’ve got ADHD as well, so I think that’s what helps me to get through the challenges.

“I know that about myself now and instead of it being a negative tag, I turn it into a positive power.”

To find out more about Mr Cullen’s final fundraiser, go to: www.gofundme.com/the-final-stomp

