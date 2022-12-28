Mother-of-two killed defending home was ‘glue to our family’, says husband

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A British mother-of-two killed while defending her home in Australia has been remembered by her husband as the “glue” of their family.

Two 17-year-old boys will face court charged with the murder of Emma Lovell, 41, and the attempted murder of her husband Lee Lovell, 43.

The couple, who reportedly had been in Australia for more than 10 years but were originally from Ipswich, Suffolk, were allegedly attacked on Boxing Day at their home in North Lakes, 30 miles north of Queensland’s capital Brisbane.

Superintendent John Hallam, from Moreton Police, told reporters Mr and Mrs Lovell were “disturbed inside the dwelling and were defending their house” at 11.30pm on Monday when they confronted the teenagers.

Police said in a statement that the altercation moved out to the front yard, where Mrs Lovell was allegedly fatally stabbed in the chest.

Returning home from the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound, a visibly upset Mr Lovell said his family was “devastated”.

“Emma was the glue to our family,” the 43-year-old told reporters.

“She was such a beautiful person. We’re all just devastated from her loss.

“It’s senseless. I don’t know what people do it for.”

Update 1: Two charged with murder following the death of a woman at North Lakes last night (December 26) – https://t.co/ZoJ2CrP4xb pic.twitter.com/jQ7D5W5Ds8 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 27, 2022

The Lovells are parents to two daughters, with Mr Lovell previously sharing photographs on social media of them together at a nearby Sunshine Coast beach on Christmas Day.

Family friend Skyle Fleming, 14, described Mrs Lovell as “amazing”.

“She was always a good mum, she was always laughing, always smiling – she was always there to support her daughters throughout everything,” Skyle told 7News.

Police allege the teenage boys had run off after the stabbings and were found, with the assistance of the dog squad, with two other youths nearby just before 4am on Tuesday.

Police have commenced a homicide investigation after an incident in North Lakes late last night (December 26). https://t.co/pblMynpDVW pic.twitter.com/nZXfr98aPr — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 26, 2022

The two 17-year-old boys, one from Brisbane’s Holland Park and the other from the city’s Zillmere, will face Brisbane Childrens Court on Wednesday charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and enter dwelling with intent in company.

Both have been denied bail, while a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy continue to assist police with inquiries.

A fundraiser set up for the Lovell family had raised nearly £24,000 pounds by 2am on Wednesday.