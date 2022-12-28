In Pictures: From jubilee to mourning in a year of change for the royals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: From jubilee to mourning in a year of change for the royals

By Press Association
December 28, 2022, 11:03 am
The then Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince Louis, the then Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
The then Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince Louis, the then Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

It has been a year of great change for the royal family in 2022, with the death of the Queen sending a nation into mourning and putting a new monarch on the throne.

Charles’s ascension has led to changes of titles and roles for many but among the pageantry of the Platinum Jubilee and the sadness of the Queen’s funeral, the day-to-day work of the royals has continued.

Royal visit to Twickenham Stadium
Kate is lifted up in a line-out as she plays rugby in her new role as patron of the Rugby Football Union during a visit to Twickenham Stadium (Yui Mok/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen with one of her dogs, a Dorgi called Candy, as she viewed a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Duchess of Cambridge visit to Denmark
The then-Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Lego Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (John Sibley/PA)

Kate and William were all smiles as they arrived in the Caribbean for a major tour in March. The tour was marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 2
The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Festival of Garifuna Culture in Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal visit to NI and Ireland
The then-Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meet volunteers at the Superstars cafe, in Cookstown in County Tyrone (Liam McBurney/PA)
Princess Royal visit to Australia
The Princess Royal participates in a smoking ceremony as she is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers at the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke of Sussex cheers on competitors during the Powerlifting event at the Invictus Games 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

A four-day weekend in June marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – the first the UK has ever celebrated.

Events took place up and down the country and Prince Louis won over the nation with his reactions to the pomp and pageantry of the celebrations.

PA PICTURE OF THE YEAR
Charles dances with Bridget Tibbs during a Jubilee tea dance hosted by The Prince’s Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee (Ben Birchall/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Camilla laughs with Prince Louis during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duke of Cambridge visit to St George’s Park
William shoots to score a goal during a visit to St George’s Park to meet with the England women’s team ahead of Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 (Paul Ellis/PA)

There were big royal birthdays in 2022 for Kate and William, both of whom turned 40 – Kate on January 9, and William on June 21.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Kate and William with Princess Charlotte seated behind the Earl and Countess of Wessex at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Joe Gidden/PA)

The Queen died on September 8 after 70 years on the throne, sending the nation into a period of mourning. One of the last pictures of the 96-year-old was taken as she confirmed Liz Truss as prime minister at a meeting at Balmoral.

Liz Truss becomes PM
The Queen waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
A mourner lays floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace in central London, following the announcement of the death of the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles acceded to the throne immediately after his mother’s death, and on September 19, the Queen’s state funeral took place.

Clarence House confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A well-wisher kisses the hand of the King during a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London, to view messages and tributes following the death of the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The now Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of the Queen as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
PA PICTURE OF THE YEAR
The King places the the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

One of Charles’s first major duties was to confirm Rishi Sunak as the UK’s third prime minister of 2022.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
The King welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he invited the newly-elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government (Aaron Chown/PA)
South African President State Visit to the UK
The Princess of Wales during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held during the state visit to the UK by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal Variety Performance 2022
The Earl and Countess of Wessex meet Joan Williams, ex-royal photographer, as they attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall (David Parry/PA)
Together at Christmas Carol Service
Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales leaving after attending the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)

Editor's Picks

Most Commented