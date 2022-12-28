Elle Edwards death: Renewed appeal for information as two remain in custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elle Edwards death: Renewed appeal for information as two remain in custody

By Press Association
December 28, 2022, 5:01 pm
Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)

A police chief has renewed an appeal for anyone with information on the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards to come forward as detectives continue to question two people.

Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley, of Merseyside Police, addressed the media on Wednesday outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, where the 26-year-old was fatally shot shortly before midnight on Saturday December 24.

On Monday, a 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Mr Critchley said: “We have two people in custody already, they are on warrants of further detention, but I am still appealing for information in relation to anybody who knows who the person was responsible for pulling that trigger in the most indiscriminate, most appalling way, anybody who knows where the weapon is, anybody who has harboured or has any information at all.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident
Elle Edwards was not the intended target of the shooting, police say (Family handout/PA)

“We still want to hear from them.”

Mr Critchley said investigators were working “round the clock” to work out what happened before, during and after the attack.

He said: “We have made great strides forward but I am appealing for further information.”

He said work was ongoing to establish whether the weapon used in the attack, which injured four men, could be connected to any other incidents.

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood in Wirral remains in a critical condition following the shooting, Mr Critchley said.

Asked whether the attack could be linked to an ongoing feud between gangs in Wirral, Mr Critchley said: “We have seen over a number of months some level of escalation here.

“There has been real relentless activity in relation to the arrest of a number of people who are now behind bars or remanded in custody, significant seizures of drugs and weapons.”

He urged families of those involved in organised crime to come forward and said: “You have blood on your hands too if you’re a bystander or if you want to live off the profits being gained.”

Police have said Ms Edwards was not believed to be the intended target of the attack.

Mr Critchley said: “Over the last few years we’ve seen the lowest number of (firearm) discharges in Merseyside but one discharge is one too many and clearly this is not the first time in Merseyside we’ve seen fatalities, particularly those caught up who were in the right place at the right time, the offenders were not – they were doing the wrong things that can’t be tolerated in our society.”

He said officers would work “relentlessly” to find out who was responsible.

He said: “We will not rest until we bring the offenders to justice.”

