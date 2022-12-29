Windrush generation and NHS celebrated in new 2023 coin collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Windrush generation and NHS celebrated in new 2023 coin collection

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: December 29, 2022, 9:17 am
Coins in the commemorative collection will mark milestone anniversaries and moments in history (Royal Mint/PA)
Coins in the commemorative collection will mark milestone anniversaries and moments in history (Royal Mint/PA)

The Windrush generation and the NHS will be celebrated in new commemorative coins for 2023, bearing the King’s official coinage portrait.

The unveiling of the new collection symbolises one of the biggest changes to UK coins since decimalisation, the Royal Mint said.

Collectors will see UK coins make their transition from portraits of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, to the effigy of the King.

All new Royal Mint coins struck from January 1 2023 will bear the King’s portrait.

Rebecca Morgan, divisional director of the collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “Each year the Royal Mint reveals a collection of coins, known as the annual set, which feature a range of designs that appear on £5, £2 and 50p coins marking some of the year’s most significant moments and anniversaries.”

Charles coin
Coins will celebrate the 75th birthday of the King (Royal Mint/PA)

Coins in the commemorative collection will mark milestone anniversaries and moments in history, including the King’s 75th birthday.

The 2023 annual set will include a £5 coin marking the 75th birthday of the King, a £2 coin celebrating the life and work of JRR Tolkien, a £2 coin celebrating the centenary of the Flying Scotsman, a 50p celebrating 75 years of the NHS and a 50p celebrating the Windrush generation.

In June 1948, a ship called HMT Empire Windrush docked in Essex, having arrived from Jamaica.

The ship has become symbolic of its passengers and their subsequent generations who have played a pivotal role. The 50p coin commemorates 75 years since the ship’s arrival and features a design by artist Valda Jackson, whose parents came to Britain from the Caribbean.

The Royal Mint previously unveiled the King’s portrait in September 2022, as part of the Queen Elizabeth II memorial coin range.

Anne Jessopp, CEO of the Royal Mint, said: “I am honoured to unveil the first collection of 2023 coins featuring the effigy of King Charles III as we cement our role in history with this next chapter in British coinage.

Flying Scotsman coin
A Flying Scotsman coin is among the collection (Royal Mint/PA)

“Our role as an exemplar of British craftsmanship means each coin bearing his portrait is of the highest quality, from the metal it’s struck on, to the hours of craft that’s gone into the design, the tooling and the final product for our customers.

“As the official maker of UK coins, the Royal Mint has been proud to strike every single UK coin for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years.

“As we enter the new year, we will start to see one of the biggest changes to UK coins for decades take place as King Charles III’s portrait begins to appear on all new UK coins.”

The 2023 commemorative sets will be available in a range of precious metal and base proof finishes, from January 3 on the Royal Mint’s website, with prices starting from £50.

A set of silver proof coins will be available for £311 and a gold set can be bought for £7,845.

A platinum set can be purchased for £10,390.

Each of the coins will also be available individually in 2023, the Mint said.

