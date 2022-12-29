NIO wanted Treasury to cover spiralling costs of Bloody Sunday Inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NIO wanted Treasury to cover spiralling costs of Bloody Sunday Inquiry

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 12:06 am
A mural on the side of a house of the 14 people who died during Bloody Sunday (Brian Lawless/PA)
A mural on the side of a house of the 14 people who died during Bloody Sunday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland Office ministers wrote to the Treasury in 1998 and 1999 seeking assurances that it would cover the spiralling costs of the Bloody Sunday Inquiry, newly released Government papers have revealed.

Alarm was raised at the higher than projected costs for the independent inquiry after the Ministry of Defence put forward the names of 3,000 soldiers as potential witnesses, instead of the anticipated 10.

However, the Treasury resisted the pressure to meet the rising costs, suggesting instead the NIO look to find savings within its own budget.

Details are contained in documents held at the Public Record Office in Belfast. Hundreds of the files are now being opened for public viewing under the 30/20 year rule.

In January 1998, then-prime minister Tony Blair announced a new inquiry, chaired by Lord Saville, into the events of Bloody Sunday in Londonderry.

Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary
Lord Saville, chairman of the Bloody Sunday Inquiry (PA)

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers and 15 injured in the Bogside area of the city on January 30 1972. Another man shot by paratroopers that day died four months later.

A Department of Finance internal memo, sent on December 29, 1998, said that the original anticipated costs of the Saville Inquiry over two years had been £11 million.

It said no provision had been made for costs made beyond then as it “was anticipated that costs would not arise after March 2000”.

The memo added: “However, now that the inquiry has settled down to its work the initial assessment of costs has been reviewed by the NIO. The work to date has indicated that the inquiry could be in operation up to the year 2002 with total costs rising to as much as £30 million.”

It added: “Much of the increase is attributable to legal fees. In July, following legal submissions, it was decided to allow the families 13 counsel, 10 more than the original expectation.

“This was not a decision which Government could have influenced as it was essentially a judicial decision taken by Lord Saville and his colleagues.

“In addition, the Ministry of Defence has put forward 3,000 names for consideration as potential witnesses; initially only 10 soldiers had been put forward.”

The following day, NIO Minister of State Paul Murphy wrote to Chief Secretary of the Treasury Alan Milburn, seeking cover for the rising costs.

He pointed out that up to 800 civilian witnesses had been identified by the inquiry.

He said: “I am therefore seeking your agreement that the in-year pressure of £2.4 million can be met from the (Treasury) Reserve.

“Given that estimated costs for the next few years have increased, it would be prudent now to establish that these ‘ring-fenced’ increases would also be covered by the Reserve in succeeding years.”

New chancellor of Lancaster University
Former Treasury minister Alan Milburn resisted pressure to cover the cost of the Bloody Sunday Inquiry (Lancaster University/PA)

One month later, Northern Ireland Secretary Mo Mowlam wrote to Mr Milburn to say that the in-year pressures had increased to £5.75 million.

She added: “I am writing to seek your agreement to the ongoing costs of the Bloody Sunday Inquiry being met from the Treasury Reserve.”

The following month, the Treasury responded with a letter which had been approved by Mr Milburn and signed in his absence.

It stated: “I fully recognise the difficulties that you face in financing the Bloody Sunday Inquiry and accept that, because of the independent nature of the inquiry, there is reduced scope to bring to bear normal public expenditure and value for money controls.

“I was concerned to learn that the Ministry of Defence’s decision to put forward, as potential witnesses, the names of some 3,000 military personnel will add some £1 million to the cost of the inquiry.

“There can, of course, be no presumption that all additional costs of the inquiry should be met from the Reserve.

“I do not accept the view that funding the inquiry from within the Northern Ireland Office’s normal departmental provision could be seen as undermining or interfering with the independent status of the inquiry.

“I would expect the department….to seek to find suitable offsetting savings before submitting a claim on the Reserve.”

He then suggests the additional funding could be found from an underspend from a prison officers’ redundancies package.

“I hope you will agree that this is a better way of funding the costs than access to the Reserve, which I cannot agree.

“For 1999-00 I see no need to approve access to the Reserve at this early stage. I would prefer to wait and see the actual pattern of spend on the inquiry, the availability of suitable offsets within the Northern Ireland Office and then to consider reserve claims in-year.

“I will of course need to be assured that savings cannot be found within the Northern Ireland Office’s provision.”

Ultimately the Saville Inquiry ran for 12 years and cost £195 million, making it the longest and most expensive public inquiry in UK history.

Lord Saville found that there was no justification for shooting any of those killed or wounded. Then-prime minister David Cameron issued a public apology, saying the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

