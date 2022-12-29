John Major feared loyalists would walk from ceasefire in 1996

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

John Major feared loyalists would walk from ceasefire in 1996

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 12:06 am
John Major (Tom Hevezi/PA)
John Major (Tom Hevezi/PA)

John Major was concerned loyalists would walk away from the ceasefire in 1996 if they thought the British government was giving into Sinn Fein demands.

Mr Major made the comments in a conversation with then-Taoiseach John Bruton, when Irish officials were facing difficulties in getting the British to move away from a plan to enforce a three-month wait time before allowing Sinn Fein to enter the peace talks.

Mr Bruton said during a phone conversation that the Irish and British position on Sinn Fein’s entry into talks was “bleak” as they are so far apart.

The comments were made in a call between the pair in October 1996.

PM Major TV bombing broadcast
John Major said he was concerned loyalists would walk away from the ceasefire (PA)

In a record of the meeting, Mr Bruton told Mr Major that that Irish officials had held a meeting with Gerry Adams the day before.

He said that following the conversation with Mr Adams, he was convinced that a ceasefire and peace was “within grasp”, and warned the then-prime minister that if they miss the chance, that it will “not be easy” to get back to it.

The issues of enforcing a three-month waiting period against Sinn Fein was raised in the conversation, with Mr Bruton saying that SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon stating that the timeframe could be “very injurious, electorally”, to his party.

Mr Mallon claimed that Sinn Fein would garner “enormous sympathy” among nationalists in Northern Ireland if it was made to wait a period of time from the outset of a ceasefire.

Mr Bruton told Mr Major: “Looking at the position, then, it looks rather bleak, with the positions of the different sides far apart as regards Sinn Fein entry into the talks.”

Mr Major said the British services had reported that there was a lot of evidence the IRA was ready to place more bombs.

He said there were doubts as to whether Mr Adams was serious or whether he had the capacity to “make his wishes stick” regarding the ceasefire.

Mr Burton warned that laying down any “purgatory period” would lose the opportunity of a ceasefire.

Mr Major replied: “But what reasonable basis exists for believing a single word they say?

“The last time, when they were talking about peace, they were preparing for war.

“Within two weeks of declaring the last ceasefire, they were hiring the garage in which we found tons of explosives.”

The then-Taoiseach moved to reassure Mr Major that he had “hard evidence” to believe Mr Adams would deliver on a ceasefire.

“It may, of course, be tactical in intention but the longer it goes on, the harder it would be for them to go back to violence,” Mr Bruton said.

Mr Major replied: “I am disinclined to believe anything from them. A timeframe is not really a new hurdle.

“It is simply a translation into reality of what has happened since we referred to “unequivocal” last February.

IRA Peace Centre Bruton & Major
Former British Prime Minister John Major (R) with former Irish Premier John Bruton (Phil Noble/PA)

“I am not sure that we would not, by such action, also lose the loyalist ceasefire, because they would see my Government meeting Sinn Fein demands for entry to the talks without any evidence of a ceasefire being credible.”He added: “What will be said and believed in the House of Commons, if we let Sinn Fein in without such a test period, is that every time Sinn Fein get irritable, they let off a few bombs and that the Government then rush to accommodate them.

“It will be said that this is a craven attitude on the part of the British Government, they have rushed them straight into talks. And the Ulster Unionists will say: thank you very much, no thanks.”

In July 1997, the IRA renewed its ceasefire following talks with British officials.

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2022/81/26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless runs extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
John Major feared loyalists would walk from ceasefire in 1996
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented