Officials feared ‘turbulence’ because of Clinton letter about Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Officials feared ‘turbulence’ because of Clinton letter about Northern Ireland

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 12:07 am
Former US President Bill Clinton was to make a number of visits to Northern Ireland (Paul Faith/PA)
Former US President Bill Clinton was to make a number of visits to Northern Ireland (Paul Faith/PA)

Government officials anticipated a “period of turbulence” following the election of Bill Clinton as US president in 1992 because of views he had expressed about Northern Ireland.

In the letter to an Irish-American group, written just weeks before he won the presidential vote, Mr Clinton had called on the UK Government to “establish more effective safeguards against the wanton use of lethal force”.

The letter was circulated among officials at the Northern Ireland Office who suggested the UK Ambassador to the US should seek an early meeting with Mr Clinton so his views were not left to “calcify, unchallenged”.

The letter, a copy of which is contained in recently declassified files at the Public Record Office in Belfast, was forwarded from the Northern Ireland Bureau in Washington to senior civil servants in October 1992.

In the letter, Mr Clinton thanked the chairman of the Irish-American group for support during the election campaign and set out the position the soon-to-be president would take on Northern Ireland.

It said: “Senator Gore and I share the goal of all Irish-Americans for peace in Northern Ireland.

“We believe that the United States must reflect this concern more effectively in its foreign policy.

“We condemn the violence and bloodshed which has scarred Northern Ireland and oppose all attempts to achieve political goals through terror and violence.

“I believe the appointment of a US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland could be a catalyst in the effort to secure a lasting peace.”

The letter continued: “We believe the British Government must do more to oppose the job discrimination that has created unemployment levels two and a half times higher for Catholic workers than Protestant workers.

“We also believe the British Government must establish more effective safeguards against the wanton use of lethal force and against further collusion between the security forces and Protestant paramilitary groups.

“The people of Northern Ireland have endured more than two decades of bloodshed and devastation.

“A realistic solution to the suffering can only be achieved through political negotiations and the consent of the people, not through further acts of violence.

“Senator Gore and I look forward to working with you in the years ahead to achieve these goals and bring peace and justice to Northern Ireland.”

A memo sent by John Chilcot, a senior civil service in the Northern Ireland Office on November 4, said the reference to lethal force was “particularly unwelcome”.

Xmas lights Belfast
US president Bill Clinton turns on the lights at Belfast City Hall in November 1995 (Bill McCullough/PA)

He added: “Although Clinton’s Northern Ireland agenda is unwelcome, I sense it might well have been worse – and particularly so if the Embassy had not been energetic on our behalf.

“I am sure you are right to anticipate a period of turbulence now Clinton is elected and I wholeheartedly agree that it would be useful to invite the Ambassador to map out a possible strategy on the handling of Northern Ireland issues.

“There might be a strong case for the Ambassador trying to see Clinton as soon as possible so that his views on Northern Ireland are not left to calcify, unchallenged in the run up to his period in office.”

During his time in office, President Clinton developed a strong personal interest in the Northern Ireland peace process and made a number of visits to the region, including becoming the first sitting US president to visit Northern Ireland in November 1995.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless runs extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Officials feared ‘turbulence’ because of Clinton letter about Northern Ireland
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented