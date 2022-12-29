Police release footage of unarmed officers chasing man with loaded revolver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police release footage of unarmed officers chasing man with loaded revolver

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 10:33 am
Footage from body-worn cameras of the chase and capture in Birmingham of Johniel Barrett (West Midlands Police/PA)
Footage from body-worn cameras of the chase and capture in Birmingham of Johniel Barrett (West Midlands Police/PA)

Police have released footage of the moment two unarmed officers chased a Birmingham man carrying a loaded revolver, who has since been jailed.

The West Midlands Police officers, who were equipped with tasers, had been patrolling the streets near City Hospital in an unmarked car on February 1 last year when a black Volkswagen Polo pulled across their path.

A video released by the force shows how the officers activated their blue lights and followed the car through central Birmingham before Johniel Barrett, who was then 19, bolted from the passenger seat.

Footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras shows their pursuit of Barrett on foot, until he stopped outside a school on James Turner Street as one officer aimed a taser at him, but did not deploy it.

Johniel Barrett court case
Johniel Barrett was jailed for five years (West Midlands Police/PA)

The officers spotted the handle of an antique revolver poking from his waistband, and when asked whether it is loaded, Barrett replies: “Yes.”

The weapon was later confirmed as a Webley Mark VI revolver loaded with a .44 Smith and Wesson cartridge.

Barrett, now 20, from Kilby Avenue in Ladywood, Birmingham, admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition and was jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court on December 19.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steve Harris praised the officers who arrested him for their bravery.

Johniel Barrett court case
Footage from body-worn cameras of the chase and capture of Johniel Barrett (West Midlands Police/PA)

He said: “The officers showed great courage.

“They saw Barrett holding something near his waistband which they suspected was a firearm but gave chase nonetheless in order to protect the public.

“Barrett was running towards a school and the officers were determined to get to him before he posed a risk to anyone else.

“They were equipped with tasers and challenged Barrett, ordering him to the floor, when they found their suspicions were accurate about the gun.

“It’s another lethal weapon off the streets and a young man now paying a high price for his involvement with illegal firearms.”

