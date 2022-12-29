Memo reveals lack of statutory cover for MLA salaries after first Assembly election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Memo reveals lack of statutory cover for MLA salaries after first Assembly election

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 11:01 am
David Trimble (right) and Seamus Mallown were the inaugural First and Deputy First Ministers (Paul Faith/PA)
David Trimble (right) and Seamus Mallown were the inaugural First and Deputy First Ministers (Paul Faith/PA)

Political parties and politicians were paid salaries and allowances without statutory cover after the first Northern Ireland Assembly election in case the institutions came to a “premature end”, state papers have revealed.

In 1999 the government hurried to make an order giving cover to funding after saying it seemed that “devolution might take off”, while also conceding ministers might be criticised for being “somewhat tardy”.

In 1998 the government introduced temporary funding for parties which had had MLAs elected to the newly formed Stormont Assembly.

The scheme provided £10,000 for each party plus an additional £1,000 per elected member for six months.

After the temporary scheme expired in January 1999 the payments continued on a month-to-month basis.

However, later that year, as momentum grew for the full devolution of powers to the Stormont Executive, the government realised it had to make a permanent arrangement.

Civil servant Jonathan Margetts, from the Constitutional and Political Division of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), sent an internal memo giving statutory cover to salaries and allowances.

His paper said the step should be taken “before July 16 to save any embarrassment after devolution”.

He said: “Ever since they were elected last year, Assembly members have been paid salaries and allowances. So far these have been paid without full statutory cover.

“The reasoning for this seems to be whether it was worth giving such cover to something which might come to a premature end.

Stormont
Parliament Buildings on the Stormont estate (Liam McBurney/PA)

“However, we are now approaching the point where devolution might take off and we should, as the Northern Ireland (Elections) Act provides, give ourselves retrospective cover and cover payments up to devolution.

“There is some possibility that we might suffer some criticism from the Joint Committee on Statutory Instruments for being somewhat tardy in making this order but I think we can robustly defend our position, relying upon the fluid nature of politics in Northern Ireland.”

When the New Northern Ireland Assembly (Salaries and Allowances) Order 1999 order was passed, it provided a salary of £60,164 to the first minister, £54,876 to the deputy first minister, £45,069 to the presiding officer and £29,292 for MLAs.

It also included provision for travel mileage, travel costs, subsistence and office allowances.

In October 1999, Tom Watson from the NIO sent a memo about upcoming trip to London for Northern Ireland parties, entitled Money, Money, Money.

He said: “When making the political parties aware of the arrangements for the Mitchell Review occurring later this week in London, their focus, predictably, was not on timing, venue or format but on who was covering the travelling expenses!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Police ask for the public's help to trace missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless runs extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
David Trimble (right) and Seamus Mallown were the inaugural First and Deputy First Ministers (Paul Faith/PA)
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented