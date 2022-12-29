Government was warned NI abortion laws could infringe human rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Government was warned NI abortion laws could infringe human rights

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 11:03 am
The 1967 Abortion Act was not extended to Northern Ireland (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The 1967 Abortion Act was not extended to Northern Ireland (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government was warned in 1992 that abortion laws in Northern Ireland may constitute an infringement of human rights, declassified papers have revealed.

However, it was also said that any attempt to repeal or clarify the laws would be highly controversial and lead to “acrimonious debate”.

The 1967 Abortion Act had made terminations legal in Great Britain for up to 24 weeks but it was not extended to Northern Ireland, where abortions were only permitted if a women’s life was at risk or there was a risk of permanent or serious damage to her physical or mental health.

In October 1992, Dr Jeremy Harbison, a senior official in the Department of Health and Social Services and Public Safety, wrote an internal memo on Northern Ireland’s abortion laws in the wake of the X Case controversy in the Republic of Ireland, where a 14-year-old rape victim was initially prevented by the courts from travelling to England to terminate her pregnancy.

He wrote: “The present legal framework has over the years attracted criticism on the grounds that it is not only unclear, ambiguous and outdated but also oppressive and discriminatory in practice.”

He said one particular criticism of the law was that it “may constitute an infringement of human rights”.

He added: “The present controversy surrounding the issue of abortion in the Irish Republic has served to intensify these criticisms and led for increased pressure for clarification and changes in the law in Northern Ireland.

“Following an opinion poll in the spring of this year (which appeared to reveal a surprising degree of support for the liberalisation of the existing law on abortion) there were calls by Great Britain MPs and the Abortion Law Reform Association for the extension of the Abortion Act 1967 to Northern Ireland or at the very least the clarification of the existing law.

“Furthermore, the calls for clarification have the support of a number of prominent and respected people in the legal and medical fields.

“The present legal framework is unsatisfactory and there are strong grounds for initiating a consultation process to test public reaction on proposals for clarifying the existing provisions under which abortions may be performed.”

Dr Harbison added: “There is however little doubt that a departmental initiative of this kind would be highly controversial and lead to acrimonious debate with a range of vested interests such as main churches, political parties, etc, which have consistently opposed any change in the status quo.

“Furthermore the Government has traditionally avoided promoting legislation on social issues such as abortion.

“For this reason it would be clearly desirable for the Government to be seen to be responding to a demand for clarification of the abortion law rather than initiating the debate on this highly involved and complex issue.

“Ideally in line with the Government’s traditional approach it would be helpful if a Northern Ireland MP could be persuaded to take the issue on board.

“However, it is already clear that none of the Northern Ireland MPs would be prepared to take an initiative on the abortion issue.

“But the same result would be achieved if a reputable and non-aligned body such as Standing Advisory Committee on Human Rights (SACHR, a UN committee) could be persuaded to call upon the Government to undertake public consultation to clarify the existing law on abortion.”

The memo ended with the official seeking ministerial approval for discussions with the SACHR to see what role it could play in clarifying abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s abortion laws were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster at a time when the powersharing government at Stormont had collapsed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Police ask for the public's help to trace missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless runs extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
The 1967 Abortion Act was not extended to Northern Ireland (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented