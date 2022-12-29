Animator reflects on ‘remarkably exciting’ 2022 which includes working with Fifa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Animator reflects on ‘remarkably exciting’ 2022 which includes working with Fifa

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 2:23 pm
Ben Wild got to create illustrations and animations as part of an ITV documentary on King Charles (Ben Wild Studios)
Ben Wild got to create illustrations and animations as part of an ITV documentary on King Charles (Ben Wild Studios)

An animator has reflected on his “remarkably exciting” 2022, which has included creating work for Gucci, Fifa and a King Charles III documentary.

Ben Wild left school at the age of 16 to pursue a career in animation and told the PA news agency that since then, he has gone on to achieve numerous exciting feats, including having his illustrations and animations featured in a documentary on the King in November, which he hopes will encourage budding animators to pursue the craft.

Man drawing on a tablet
Ben Wild has said that his 2022 has been remarkably exciting (Ben Wild Studios)

“A production company in Scotland reached out to me around March 2021 to help with a feel good project highlighting the amazing spaces and people of Bradford”, the 23-year-old who is based in Wales said.

“And while I was there mingling with the producers, I was asked if I wanted to be part of a documentary where I would bring to life the transformation of a building for the Prince’s Trust.

“I basically just started with an animation test of Charles’ face with him talking and having a little lip sync and then drew about 90 illustrations of his face, animated it and it just kind of snowballed from there.”

Animations
Some of Ben Wild’s illustrations and animations in the Charles documentary (Ben Wild Studios)

All the animations through the show of the map and title sequence were also created by Mr Wild via his company Ben Wild Studios.

King Charles III’s TV documentary ‘A Royal Grand Design’ was released by ITV in November and told the story of Charles and his efforts to save an 18th Century stately home in the UK to help regenerate the local community.

Despite not getting to meet the King in person, Mr Wild said that being part of the documentary was a career “highlight”, especially when he got to paint the map of the grounds for the estate as it was “super interesting working out where everything should be”.

Other moments Mr Wild reflected on fondly from the year include working with Gucci, Fifa and on a comic book.

“We worked on a TV show for Fifa Plus in November 2021 (which aired on ITV around November of this year) about previous world cups, which was primarily about penalties”, he said.

“And on that project, we were really allowed to explore character animation and their role in story-telling, which was remarkably exciting.”

“We also worked on a comic book for YouTubers Romell Henry and Jay Swingler for the Childish collection, which has been incredibly well-received and that’s really nice.”

Man holding a tablet
Ben Wild working on live illustrations as part of a project with Gucci (Ben Wild Studios)

Mr Wild also worked with Gucci on a project with its Manchester Pop-up team to help add live illustrations to their space and illustrating clients and garments throughout the day.

For budding animators or illustrators, Mr Wild said that networking is the key factor.

“A lot of resources which are useful can be found for free online, so you don’t need to necessarily go to university”, he said.

“If you are willing to put that extra step in and do that research, you can find a lot of helpful videos on YouTube and free online courses.

“And networking is super useful and can be achieved by just going to industry led networking events in whatever town or city you may be in – that’s the key thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Police ask for the public's help to trace missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless runs extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Ben Wild got to create illustrations and animations as part of an ITV documentary on King Charles (Ben Wild Studios)
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented