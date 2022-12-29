Channel 4 promotes Andrew musical with billboard outside Woking Pizza Express

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4 promotes Andrew musical with billboard outside Woking Pizza Express

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 4:05 pm
Channel 4 promoted its forthcoming TV musical based on the Duke of York’s life with a mobile billboard outside the branch of a pizza chain restaurant that Andrew referred to in his Newsnight interview (Channel 4/PA)
Channel 4 promoted its forthcoming TV musical based on the Duke of York’s life with a mobile billboard outside the branch of a pizza chain restaurant that Andrew referred to in his Newsnight interview (Channel 4/PA)

Channel 4 promoted its forthcoming TV musical based on the Duke of York’s life with a mobile billboard outside the branch of a pizza chain restaurant that Andrew referred to in his Newsnight interview.

The van carrying the slogan “If you miss it, you’d better have a decent alibi” – a reference to his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis – appeared outside Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, on Thursday morning.

Prince Andrew: The Musical, starring Kieran Hodgson, features a cast of comics and drag queens and is described as a “satirical send-up” set to seven original musical numbers.

The Royals in 2019
The Duke of York during his interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC Newsnight (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

The Queen’s second son stepped down from public life in November 2019 amid the fallout from the BBC interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August that year.

The duke denied claims that he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 – still a minor under US law.

Ms Giuffre said one alleged encounter began with the duke sweating heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp.

But Andrew told Maitlis he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat, and that he had no recollection of ever meeting Ms Giuffre.

He also insisted he spent the day taking one of his daughters to the Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

Andrew later settled his US sexual assault case out of court, although the agreement was not an admission of guilt from the duke and he has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.

In the hour-long TV musical, Maitlis will be played by actress and comedian Emma Sidi, known for Starstruck and Stath Lets Flats.

Munya Chawawa, Harry Enfield and Joe Wilkinson also feature.

– Prince Andrew: The Musical launches on Thursday night at 9pm on Channel 4 and will then be available to stream on All 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Police ask for the public's help to trace missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless runs extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Channel 4 promoted its forthcoming TV musical based on the Duke of York’s life with a mobile billboard outside the branch of a pizza chain restaurant that Andrew referred to in his Newsnight interview (Channel 4/PA)
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented