In Pictures: Dame Vivienne Westwood’s life in fashion

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 11:00 pm
Dame Vivienne Westwood had an extraordinary career (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Vivienne Westwood had an extraordinary career (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81 after a long career in fashion. Here are some of her surprising, fascinating and jaw-dropping looks over her decades as a designer.

Vivienne Westwood death
Vivienne Westwood accompanied by her husband Andreas Kronthaler at Royal Ascot in 1995 (Martin Keene/PA)
Vivienne Westwood death
The Queen shakes hands with the designer in 1999 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Vivienne Westwood at the British Fashion Awards
Westwood with her Red Carpet Designer award during the British Fashion Awards at the Victoria & Albert Museum in west London in 2006 (PA)
Aldermaston demonstration
Westwood addresses anti-nuclear campaigners outside the Atomic Weapons Establishment at Aldermaston, Berkshire, in 2008 (Chris Ison/PA)
Vivienne Westwood death
Dame Vivienne and Pamela Anderson at the British Comedy Awards in London in 2009 (Ian West/PA)
Royal World Premiere of Alice in Wonderland – London
The designer arrives for the royal world premiere of Alice in Wonderland at the Odeon, Leicester Square, in 2010
Elle Style Awards 2011 – London
Emma Watson with Dame Vivienne and her award for Style Icon during the Elle Style awards in 2011 (PA)
Vivienne Westwood Backstage – London Fashion Week
Dame Vivienne backstage at her Spring/Summer Red Label 2012 show at London Fashion Week held at Smithfields market, London (PA)
Vivienne Westwood death
Dame Vivienne arrives for a book launch party, at Aqua in central London, on a bike (Yui Mok/PA)
Vivienne Westwood Red Label Catwalk – London Fashion Week 2015
Dame Vivienne and models on the catwalk during the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2016 London Fashion Week show (Yui Mok/PA)
Elle Style Awards 2017 – London
Dame Vivienne attending the Elle Style Awards in 2017 (Ian West/PA)
Julian Assange extradition
Dame Vivienne smears cake on her face as she joins supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for a picnic in Parliament Square in 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

