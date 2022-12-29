Dame Vivienne Westwood hailed as ‘revolutionary and rebellious fashion force’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Vivienne Westwood hailed as ‘revolutionary and rebellious fashion force’

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 11:22 pm Updated: December 29, 2022, 11:28 pm
Dame Vivienne Westwood, who has died at the age of 81 (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Vivienne Westwood, who has died at the age of 81 (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Vivienne Westwood has been remembered as a “true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion” following her death aged 81.

The fashion designer died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London, her representatives said in a statement.

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs said he was “heartbroken” at the news of her death, writing in a post on Instagram: “You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance.

“I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent.

“You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas.

“Rest in Peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word.”

He ended his message sending wishes to her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler, writing: “My deepest sympathies to Andreas and your family.”

Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a picture of Dame Vivienne on her Instagram stories, writing: “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time VB.”

Figures from across entertainment and politics were also among the people remembering Dame Vivienne, with singer Boy George tweeting: “R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond.

“Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan also paid tribute to the designer.

Mr Khan tweeted: “Vivienne Westwood was a creative icon who helped cement the UK at the very forefront of modern fashion. My thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Ms Donelan said it was a “sad day”, adding in a tweet that “Vivienne Westwood was and will remain a towering figure in British fashion.

“Her punk style rewrote the rule book in the 1970s and was widely admired for how she stayed true to her own values throughout her life.”

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) described Dame Vivienne as a “true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion”.

A tweet said: “We are saddened to learn about the passing of legendary designer Vivienne Westwood. A true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion.”

