Firefighters tackled nearly 25,000 wildfires during record-breaking summer

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 12:04 am
The scene after wildfires devastated the village of Wennington in east London in July 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)
The scene after wildfires devastated the village of Wennington in east London in July 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Fire services in England dealt with nearly 25,000 wildfires in June, July and August this year, almost four times the number in summer 2021 and the highest for this period in at least a decade, figures show.

Some forces tackled more than 50 wildfires a day at the peak of the heatwaves, which also saw droughts declared in many areas and temperatures reach a record-breaking 40C.

Fire chiefs said the figures showed how staff were “increasingly being challenged by new extremes of weather as our climate changes”, while praising the dedication and bravery of officers in tackling unprecedented conditions.

At least 24,316 wildfires were recorded by fire services in England from June to August, according to data obtained by the PA news agency through freedom of information requests.

(PA Graphics)

This is almost four times the 6,213 wildfires in the equivalent period in 2021, and around two and a half times the 9,369 for June-August 2020.

More than 800 wildfires were recorded on July 19, the day temperatures rose above 40C in the UK for the first time to peak at 40.3C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

There were further spikes in wildfires in August, with more than 600 recorded each day from August 11 to 14 as temperatures reached the mid-30s.

Overall there were more than 10,000 wildfire incidents across England in both July and August.

The true figure is likely to be higher, as five of the 44 fire services in England did not supply data, while two services – Essex and Northumberland – had only partial data for August.

WEATHER Summer
(PA Graphics)

A sequence of heatwaves led to England experiencing the driest July since 1935 and the joint warmest summer on record.

The parched environment saw a surge in wildfires, particularly on July 19 and 20, when major blazes were reported in places such as Clayton and Barnsley in South Yorkshire, Ashmanhaugh in Norfolk, Hankley Common in Surrey and the Dartford Marshes in Kent.

The scene after a wildfire in Barnsley, South Yorkshire in July 2022 (Dave Higgens/PA)
The scene after a wildfire in Barnsley in July (Dave Higgens/PA)

One of the most devastating fires hit Wennington in east London on July 19, which destroyed two rows of terraced houses, four other homes, outbuildings, garages, stables and cars and affected 40 hectares of grassland.

Another spell of blistering heat in mid-August saw wildfires in locations as far apart as Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Dorset, Essex and Devon.

The run of heatwaves, along with above-average temperatures in every month except December, means 2022 will be the UK’s warmest year on record, the Met Office said earlier this week.

In London, firefighters tackled 2,639 wildfires from June to August, nearly five times the number for summer 2021 and almost twice the figure for 2020, including 70 on August 12 and 79 on August 13.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters across London worked in very difficult conditions to protect Londoners during the intense heatwave this summer and their heroic actions meant no lives were lost.

“The grass fires are an example of how we are increasingly being challenged by new extremes of weather as our climate changes. We must adapt to this change and are constantly looking at developing our equipment and procedures to meet all the new challenges that we face.”

Fire-damaged homes in the village of Wennington in east London, a month after the wildfire on July 19 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fire-damaged homes in Wennington, east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Other fire services that saw high spikes in daily wildfires include West Yorkshire, which recorded 68 on July 18 and 65 on July 19; Tyne & Wear, with 57 on August 11; and South Yorkshire with 55 on July 20.

Cleveland Fire Brigade recorded 1,134 wildfires this summer, more than six times the number in both 2020 and 2021.

Robin Turnbull, area manager for prevention, protection and engagement, said record-breaking temperatures “significantly increased the chance of fires starting and spreading, particularly in grassed and woodland areas”.

He added: “As a result, these had the potential to be incredibly dangerous, causing huge disruption to local communities. Those fires that were set deliberately also took up the precious time of firefighters and control room staff who may have been needed for other serious incidents.

“Our crews and officers worked extremely hard in challenging conditions – well done and thank you to all.”

The aftermath of a wildfire in July 2022 that threatened the Lenham Cross war memorial near the village of Lenham in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The aftermath of a wildfire in July that threatened Lenham Cross war memorial in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The figures compiled by PA cover all outdoor fires recorded in the category of grassland, woodland and crops.

They include fires on heathland and moorland; in fields, hedgerows and allotments; and by the side of roads, rivers and railways.

Separate data published by the Home Office shows the number of summer fires recorded as grassland, woodland and crops by all fire services in England in each year from 2010 to 2019 peaked at just under 22,000 in 2018 – meaning the total for 2022 is likely to be the highest in more than a decade.

Firefighters tackling a fire on Dartford Marshes in Kent on July 19 2022 (Adrian Stirrup/PA)
Firefighters tackling a fire on Dartford Marshes in July (Adrian Stirrup/PA)

In Kent, two simultaneous wildfires on July 19 resulted in more than 150 firefighters being deployed, with 944 wildfires recorded across the summer – more than seven times the number in 2021.

Leanne McMahon, fire service area manager, said: “While some grass fires are not preventable, we want everyone to consider their actions and play a part in reducing the chance of grass fires taking hold in the first place, to protect people, property and nature.”

Hampshire also recorded a sharp jump in incidents this summer, with 958 wildfires – five times the number for 2021 and nearly double the figure from 2020.

Area manager Jason Avery said the summer was “an exceptionally busy time for all of our teams”, adding: “We are immensely proud of the commitment, dedication and professionalism they showed, and the part they played in protecting our communities.

“Despite a very high number of challenging and demanding incidents, we were able to respond to every incident we were called to, including those over the border, where we provided support to our fire and rescue service partners.”

Most Commented