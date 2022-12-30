Ireland experiences warmest year on record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ireland recorded its warmest year on record in 2022, provisional figures show.

The average temperature of just above 10.8C places this year ahead of previous warmest years – 1945 and 2007, according to national forecaster Met Eireann.

The temperature records date back to 1900.

People in Phoenix Park in Dublin on the hottest day of 2022 (PA)

Ireland recorded above-normal temperatures in 2022 for the 12th consecutive year, with 21 of the 22 years this century all being above normal.

The all-time highest temperature records for July and August were also broken this year, with 33C recorded at the Phoenix Park in Dublin on Monday July 18 and 32.1C in Durrow, Co Laois on Saturday August 13.

Along with Phoenix Park on Monday July 18, eight other weather stations in the country reported their highest daily maximum temperature for any month on record.

The lowest daily air temperature recorded was minus 8.8C at Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon on Friday December 16.

In terms of rainfall, 2022 was drier than average. However, there was a lot of variability in rainfall across the months, with a drier than average spring and summer and wetter than average autumn and winter.