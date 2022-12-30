Platinum Jubilee figures recognised for staging Queen’s celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Platinum Jubilee figures recognised for staging Queen’s celebrations

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:34 pm
Queen Elizabeth II , with Bruno Peek, symbolically leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle, as part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes to her 70-year-reign, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 3,000 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries are lighting beacons to mark the Jubilee. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II , with Bruno Peek, symbolically leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle, as part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes to her 70-year-reign, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 3,000 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries are lighting beacons to mark the Jubilee. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.

Pageant Master Bruno Peek who masterminded worldwide beacon tributes for the Queen’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees has been recognised for his service to the late monarch in the New Year Honours.

Mr Peek dedicated becoming a Commander of the Royal Victoria Order (RVO) to the thousands of people he has worked with over the decades and thanked Queen Elizabeth and her family for the “trust” they placed in him.

He is among more than a dozen senior figures who have received honours under the RVO for helping stage celebrations in June marking the Platinum Jubilee, including Adrian Evans, who helped stage the Pageant held on the final day of an extended Bank Holiday weekend.

Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth lights the first Platinum Jubilee beacon from Windsor Castle with Bruno Peek (centre) watching (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It’s an enormous honour and I’m so grateful to His Majesty the King,” Mr Peek said. “But I’ve got to pay tribute to so many people, all the hundreds of thousands of people and communities, not just throughout the UK but throughout the world, who have supported me over the years.”

Beacons have marked all of the Queen’s jubilees, an ancient tradition used to recognise significant royal events, and the Platinum Jubilee saw more than 1,500 lit across the UK and the Commonwealth.

The Queen lit the first of her beacons by touching a globe in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle which sent a river of light to Buckingham Palace where her grandson the Prince of Wales watched as the Tree of Trees sculpture was bathed in light.

Mr Peek said: “The trust I’ve had from the members of the royal family – they trusted me when I said I was going to do something and that meant a lot.

“To have your monarch to put her trust in you for three decades – from a boy who started as a baker and confectioner, I still pinch myself.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The late Queen with son Charles and great grandson George, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Frank Augustein/PA)

The Pageant Master, who staged the Millennium Beacon project, was made an OBE in 2000, became a Member of the RVO for organising the 2002 Golden Jubilee beacons and a Lieutenant for repeating the feat for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. He also staged the Queen’s 90th birthday beacons in 2016.

Awards under the RVO are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Before her death, the Queen approved the honours recognising those who worked on her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and they were later confirmed by the King, who also approved the rest of the RVO recipients, many of whom are royal household staff.

Also recognised was Adrian Evans, Pageant Master of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, who was made a Commander of the RVO and Rosanna Machado, the Pageant’s chief executive, was made a Lieutenant.

They spent 18 months planning the £15 million extravaganza featuring some 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers.

Senior figures from local and central government, the military and other organisations were also honoured by the King for helping to stage jubilee events.

Platinum Jubilee
Sir Rod Stewart performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

There was extensive coverage of the four days of national celebrations on the BBC, from the Platinum Party at the Palace, featuring stars like Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Diana Ross, to Trooping the Colour and Peter Taylor, the corporation’s head of outside broadcast operations for the Platinum Jubilee weekend was made a lieutenant of the RVO.

Claire Popplewell, BBC creative director, Platinum Jubilee weekend, was made a Commander, Lindsey Brummitt, programme director of The Big Jubilee Lunch staged during the celebration weekend, was made a Member, and Sara Latham a senior adviser, Platinum Jubilee and Special Projects with the Royal Household, was made a Lieutenant.

Members of the royal household were also recognised for their service to the monarchy, with the Princess Royal’s hairdresser Dawn Murphy awarded a silver Royal Victorian Medal and her lady-in-waiting Margaret Hammond made a Commander.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Platinum Jubilee figures recognised for staging Queen’s celebrations
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented