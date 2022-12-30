Former Northern Ireland women’s football captain made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Northern Ireland women’s football captain made MBE

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:34 pm
Gail Redmond hung up her boots on her playing career in 2016 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Gail Redmond hung up her boots on her playing career in 2016 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Former Northern Ireland women’s football captain Gail Redmond has spoken of her surprise at being made an MBE in the New Year Honours.

The 43-year-old from Carrickfergus works at the Irish Football Association (IFA) as women’s development manager, working to ensure young girls and women are offered pathways to excel in the sport.

Redmond left home as an 18-year-old to attend university in Mississippi in the US on a football scholarship. After college she stayed in the United States for a further six years to work as a football coach.

Gail Redmond at Glentoran’s home ground at the Oval in east Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

When she returned home, she joined Glentoran and would go on to win 16 trophies with the east Belfast side.

Redmond continues to coach at Glentoran having hung up her boots on her playing career in 2016.

The married mother-of-two said she won “around 28 caps” for Northern Ireland and jokes that the lack of certainty over the total is indicative of the state of the women’s game when she played.

“When you played back in my day, the caps weren’t always recognised or there wasn’t always records kept,” she said.

“And it’s one of the things we’ve really done and changed within the IFA, that better records are kept for caps.

“It was about six years ago we gave caps to women who played in the ’70s and ’80s and who never received a cap before, and I was part of that team that was able to find all those women who played and was able to recognise them as trailblazers for what they had done before to pave the way for this international team to be successful.”

Redmond has been made an MBE for services to football.

The honour comes at the end of an unprecedented year for the women’s game in Northern Ireland following the team’s participation at the Euros in England – the first time the senior side has qualified for a major tournament.

“You always look out for the New Year Honours list and you’re excited to see who’s on it and certainly you never expect yourself to be honoured, or your own name to be shown to tell you the truth,” she said.

“I couldn’t actually really believe it.

“Because of obviously the remarkable year that we’ve had in women’s football, and how many people have done remarkable things, I certainly didn’t think that my name was going to be on it.”

