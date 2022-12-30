Mum behind Helen’s Law says daughter’s legacy is working as she’s made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mum behind Helen’s Law says daughter’s legacy is working as she’s made MBE

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:34 pm
Marie McCourt, 77, the mother of Helen McCourt, has been named an MBE. (PA)
Marie McCourt, 77, the mother of Helen McCourt, has been named an MBE. (PA)

A murder victim’s mother who campaigned to bring in Helen’s Law said her daughter’s legacy is working as she is made an MBE.

Marie McCourt, the mother of Helen McCourt who vanished near their home in St Helens, Merseyside, in 1988 aged 22, has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Ian Simms, a local pub landlord, was jailed for her murder despite her body never being found and was released in 2020 before his death earlier this year.

Mrs McCourt’s campaigning following her daughter’s death led to the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act, dubbed Helen’s Law, being enacted in 2021, making it harder for killers and paedophiles who hold back information on their victims to receive parole.

Speaking to the PA media agency about being made an MBE, the 79-year-old said: “I couldn’t believe it.

Helen McCourt murder
Helen McCourt went missing from near their family home in St Helens, Merseyside in 1988. (PA)

“All these years I’ve done – it’s nice to see people be given these awards… who have had to do things which have hurt them so much because of the reasons why they want to make sure our laws are right and correct.

“I can see Helen’s face now looking at me from (a photo on) the mantlepiece and she has her hair in rollers and a big smile on her face and the reason was she was getting ready to go for New Year’s Eve.

“I think with Helen, she would just be so delighted that other families may not have to go through what we’ve had to go through.”

Mrs McCourt said the legislation is “definitely working” as they’ve seen a number of cases of people being refused parole because of Helen’s Law.

“That is a start, but we have got other cases coming up and we’re waiting for them and we’re in touch with the families,” she said.

“It gives families a support knowing that Helen’s Law is there and now we’re getting the proper parole hearings.”

Speaking about the first ever public parole hearing that took place in December, Mrs McCourt said this is an “illustration of the kind of questioning that is going on” when it comes to criminals being released.

She added: “Families are devastated over losing a loved one through an act of murder but not to be able to know what they did to that victim, where their victim’s body was hidden – that is pure evil.”

Helen McCourt murder
Marie McCourt, mother of Helen McCourt, after she gave evidence at a Parole board hearing on the release of Ian Simms. (PA)

On what comes next, Mrs McCourt said: “I would just like to say I can rest more at night now knowing that that man is not living himself.

“But now with Helen’s law I can sit and think: ‘Well we’ve done something. Yes, he took my daughter’s life. Yes, he refused to say anything and put my family through agony.’

“We still go out searching for her – and obviously we can only do it when the weather’s decent because of the areas we have to go in.

“But to me, I feel I can help those families. It gives them hope that the parole board is going to do the right thing.”

Mrs McCourt said she has also been campaigning for Helen’s Law 2, which aims for the desecration of a body to be recognised as a separate offence.

But this has been “a heck of a lot more difficult” since it entails changing current laws rather than bringing in a new one, she said.

Under Helen’s Law, killers can still be released if no longer deemed a risk to the public even if they refuse to disclose information.

But the Parole Board is legally required to consider whether they have co-operated with inquiries as part of their assessment.

Simms was handed a life sentence in 1989 after being convicted by a jury on overwhelming DNA evidence of Ms McCourt’s abduction and murder.

He always maintained his innocence, despite never saying where he hid her body.

