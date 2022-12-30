Rachel Riley says she shares MBE with those fighting against anti-Jewish racism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rachel Riley says she shares MBE with those fighting against anti-Jewish racism

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:35 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 11:00 pm
TV presenter Rachel Riley has been made an MBE (Nick Potts/PA)
TV presenter Rachel Riley has been made an MBE (Nick Potts/PA)

Countdown star Rachel Riley said she shares her MBE with those “fighting anti-Jewish racism” as she is honoured for her efforts to raise awareness of the Holocaust and combat antisemitism.

The TV presenter and mathematician, whose mother is Jewish, has been honoured for her services to Holocaust education as an avid campaigner in the New Year Honours list.

She wrote on Twitter on Friday: “Incredibly proud to have just been awarded an MBE for services to Holocaust education.

“Grateful to everyone who has sent well wishes and support over the years.

“This is very much shared with so many people who also dedicate their time and energy to fighting anti-Jewish racism.”

The 36-year-old Oxford University graduate was a vocal critic of Labour’s handling of alleged antisemitism within the party and Jeremy Corbyn’s conduct while leader.

She took over from Carol Vorderman as co-host of Channel 4’s Countdown in 2009 at the age of 22, after Vorderman stepped down from the role she had held since the show began in 1982.

Her tenure as the resident number cruncher has seen her work alongside presenters Jeff Stelling, Nick Hewer, Anne Robinson and Colin Murray.

In January 2019, she made a speech at a Westminster reception for the Holocaust Educational Trust addressing the abuse she received on social media as a public figure.

She has also worked with the Centre for Countering Digital Hate to combat online abuse.

In August, Mr Corbyn’s former aide, Laura Murray, lost an appeal against a High Court libel ruling which ordered her to pay £10,000 damages to Riley after a Twitter row.

In November, Riley was awarded £50,000 in damages by a High Court judge after suing political blogger Mike Sivier for libel over an article alleging she was a “serial abuser” and had bullied a teenager.

And in 2019, she was embroiled in an online row after editing a photo of Mr Corbyn at an anti-apartheid protest as she accused him of racism.

In November 2021, she welcomed her second daughter Noa with professional dancer husband, Pasha Kovalev, following the birth of Maven in 2019.

Riley started dating Kovalev after splitting from her husband, fellow Oxford University student Jamie Gilbert, in 2013.

The couple met when they were paired up together on the 11th series of Strictly Come Dancing and married in Las Vegas in 2019.


