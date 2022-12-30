Theatre executive Julian Bird praises ‘resilience’ of sector as he is made OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Theatre executive Julian Bird praises ‘resilience’ of sector as he is made OBE

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:36 pm
Julian Bird, right, with Jason Manford at the Olivier Awards (Julian Bird/PA)
Julian Bird, right, with Jason Manford at the Olivier Awards (Julian Bird/PA)

Julian Bird, the former chief executive of the Society of London Theatre (Solt) and UK Theatre, has praised the “remarkable resilience” of the sector after being made an OBE in the New Year Honours.

Bird, 48, stood down from the role this year after delaying his exit in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the industry.

A former chief operating officer at the Tate galleries, Bird joined Solt in November 2010 and helped transform the annual Olivier Awards as executive producer.

European premiere of Empire of Light – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Julian Bird worked with Sir Sam Mendes, above, during the pandemic (PA)

He also campaigned for financial support from the Government during Covid-19 – before the launch of the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF).

Bird, who features on the annual list for his services to theatre, dedicated the honour to the “many, many people” who contributed to the success of the sector in the past few years.

He told the PA news agency: “It was a time of enormous change – change in society, change in the way the industry looked at itself and who it employed and engaged and, of course, with some huge and very dramatic events that happened during that period, with a pandemic that I don’t think anyone could have possibly foreseen stretching the industry to its very breaking point.

“But the remarkable hindsight is how resilient the theatre industry was and how it came together, and how we were able to make a cohesive argument to the Government for the support that we eventually received in the form of the CRF.”

Praising those who worked to protect the theatre industry during the pandemic, Bird added: “Theatre productions happen through creativity and collaboration and both of those two things shone through over the last two or three years.

“I’m very honoured to get the OBE but it isn’t just mine.

“Many, many people contributed to all that success and it’s that collaboration and that creativity that stands front and centre.”

Bird helped Sir Sam Mendes, the acclaimed director of films such as Skyfall and 1917 and plays including The Lehman Trilogy and The Ferryman, spearhead a fund for freelance theatre workers which raised millions during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, he founded Green Room Ents with producer and theatre owner Nica Burns and they have since put on productions on Cunard ships, with plans for further projects in Washington DC and London.

Bird warned that despite “some temporary relief” from the Government, energy prices are going to become a “real challenge” for the industry in the coming months.

He added: “And of course the cost of living. But the good news is it appears to have been a successful Christmas season so far. Theatre has shown how resilient it is.

“The theatre industry, if you look back over the last three years, it showed how remarkably resilient it is, with all the blows that have been thrown at it.

“I’m sure theatre will continue to change and adapt but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be difficult.”

