Chief Rabbi and Jewish community leader decry ‘harmful’ celebrity antisemitism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Chief Rabbi and Jewish community leader decry ‘harmful’ celebrity antisemitism

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:36 pm
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (PA)
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (PA)

The Chief Rabbi and a prominent Jewish community leader have called out “harmful” and “damaging” antisemitic comments made by celebrities as they are honoured in the New Year Honours list.

Ephraim Mirvis, who will receive a knighthood, said people “shouldn’t be silent” in the wake of discriminatory comments from high-profile figures.

Meanwhile, Marie van der Zyl, Board of Deputies of British Jews president, who will be made an OBE, said remarks from celebrities are “very damaging” to the Jewish community.

It comes after entertainment figures like British rapper Wiley, US rapper Kanye West and actress Whoopi Goldberg faced accusations of antisemitism over remarks said in the media and over social media in recent years.

Sir Ephraim, who said he is “enormously honoured and deeply humbled” to be recognised, told the PA news agency global antisemitism is “on the rise”.

He said: “There is a great need for prevention of such incidents, and also protection and education is right at the core of what is needed to educate people about others and about the importance of reaching out to others, and of loving all people created in the image of God.”

Asked about the impact of celebrities like West, Sir Ephraim said: “Comments and actions by high-profile figures do make a very significant mark and we shouldn’t be silent in the wake of such comments and actions.

“It is most disappointing and saddening when high-profile characters are guilty of antisemitism.

Marie van der Zyl, director of the Board of Deputies of British Jews (Maria van der Zyl/PA)

“Fortunately, the overwhelming majority of people within our society is not antisemitic and does not wish to accept that kind of conduct.”

Sir Ephraim said it is “very important” to remain vigilant in education and Holocaust education.

The Chief Rabbi said UK governments and national authorities take antisemitism seriously and “not just a threat against the Jews” but as “a threat against all of our society”.

Mrs van der Zyl, who said she is “shocked” to be made an OBE, also addressed celebrity antisemitism.

She told PA: “I think comments by people like Whoopi Goldberg (and) the rapper Wiley, who went on a rant for three days… it is very, very damaging for the Jewish community.

“And I think celebrities should aspire to be role models against all forms of hate and prejudice and they have a huge amount of influence. These situations are very damaging.”

Mrs van der Zyl added that a “huge amount of support” follows these incidents before adding that the UK is a “wonderful place to live”.

“I look all around the world at other countries and how Jews are treated; there is so much that is positive here and we have a very healthy Jewish life in this country.

“We have to think positive as well. Antisemitism is something that will always be here and we have to manage.”

New Zealand mosque shootings
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has been knighted (PA)

Both the Chief Rabbi and Mrs van der Zyl also praised Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as they spoke about how the party is tackling antisemitism.

Sir Ephraim said: “Upon becoming the leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer correctly made it clear that what would be necessary would not be talk but rather action with regard to antisemitism, and that is something which he and his party have been doing, which is something I appreciate enormously.

“They are still on a journey and there is still more to be done but we do appreciate the significant strides that have been taken and the achievements made by Keir Starmer as leader.”

Mrs van der Zyl said: “I think the leadership of the Labour party have made huge, huge inroads into dealing with antisemitism and I do commend Keir Starmer. I think he’s a very very sincere man.

“But it’s a journey. As a question of changing the culture, I think this takes a long time and I think it’s far from over.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Chief Rabbi and Jewish community leader decry ‘harmful’ celebrity antisemitism
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented