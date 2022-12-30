Mother of girl who died of air pollution says she would be ‘overjoyed’ by CBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother of girl who died of air pollution says she would be ‘overjoyed’ by CBE

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:37 pm
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah (PA)
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah (PA)

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who died from an asthma attack and air pollution says she would be “overjoyed” as she is made a CBE.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, from Lewisham, south-east London, has been named in the New Year Honours list for services to public health.

She has been campaigning for the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill or “Ella’s law” – named after her daughter who died in 2013 and later became the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death.

The Bill is set to be scrutinised by MPs in the Commons after passing the Lords in early December.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah told the PA news agency her daughter would be “proud” of what she has achieved so far in her fight for cleaner air.

“(Ella) would be over the moon, she would be overjoyed,” she said.

“Although I got the inquest victory, she would be really, really proud that I just didn’t give up because I could have walked, couldn’t I?

“I could have got that victory and thought: ‘OK, I now know what happened to her – end of story’ and just moved on.

“I think she would be incredibly incredibly proud – oh God, yeah. It’s an absolute honour and recognition for the campaign.”

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah also called the experience of being made a CBE “bittersweet”, adding: “It has a sad edge to it.

“When I went to the cemetery on Christmas Day, because we had to go and sort out Ella’s grave, and I was like: ‘Ah, your mum got a CBE and you’re not here to see it’.

Ella Kissi-Debrah
Ella Kissi-Debrah’s death was linked to air pollution (Family handout/PA)

“It was like a bittersweet moment on Christmas Day because, let’s be honest, one of the reasons why I’ve got it is my campaigning work and I think it will always make me humble.

“I thought: ‘God if you were still here, I’d still be teaching and I still wouldn’t have that’.”

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah described the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from prolonged exposure to mould and the children who have recently died from Strep A as “horrific”.

“Every time someone dies from something respiratory it’s going to affect you,” she said.

“I think, psychologically, I don’t really get a break. Children still die from asthma, the numbers aren’t going down,” she said.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debra said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has yet to respond to a letter she wrote to him calling for action over the issue of outdoor and indoor pollution.

“I mentioned the fact that until the air is clean, this whole thing with the NHS is going to continue because prevention is better than cure.

“Unless he clears up the air, diseases and illnesses are going to continue.”

