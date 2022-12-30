Frank Skinner keeps MBE news quiet in case of ‘administrative error’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Frank Skinner keeps MBE news quiet in case of ‘administrative error’

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:37 pm
Frank Skinner has been made an MBE
Frank Skinner has been made an MBE (Ian West/PA)

Frank Skinner said he had not yet told those closest to him he has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours because he thought it may have been “some sort of administrative error”.

The broadcaster and comedian, 65, whose real name is Christopher Graham Collins, has been recognised for his services to entertainment.

Regarded today as a comedy stalwart, he began his live stand-up career in 1987 when he tried his hand as a comic at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Graham Norton Show – London
Frank Skinner appearing on the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

He returned to the festival to scoop one of comedy’s most prestigious prizes – the Perrier Award – four years after his first performance.

Speaking about being made an MBE, he told the PA news agency: “Well, to be honest, I haven’t told anyone at all, even those closest to me, because I still thought there might be some sort of administrative error.

“But I think it’s brilliant.

“I deal mainly in laughs and applause and they disappear into the air quite quickly.

“So getting a proper medal that you can hold on to and polish regularly feels (it) has given my career a sense of permanence that I like.”

Euro 2020
David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds perform their song Three Lions ahead of the Euro 2020 final (David Parry/PA)

Alongside fellow comic and screenwriter David Baddiel, Skinner makes up one half of Baddiel and Skinner, the duo behind TV programmes Fantasy Football and Baddiel And Skinner Unplanned.

Along with Liverpudlian rock band The Lightning Seeds, the football-fanatic pair wrote football anthem Three Lions, which was first released for the 1996 Euro tournament being held in England.

They also performed a rousing rendition of the track ahead of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final, with World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst introducing the pair to the stage.

Asked about being recognised for his services to entertainment, Skinner said: “Well, I have tried my whole life, and certainly the last 35 years where I’ve been paid for it, to entertain.

“If I get in a lift and there’s three people in it that, to me, it’s an audience, and I want to get one good laugh before I get out at my floor.

“So that is something I’ve always loved to do and getting a medal for it is something I hadn’t anticipated.

“You can’t help thinking of that thing of, you know, I grew up in a council house and all that, and my mum and dad who are no longer with us would have been absolutely over the moon about this whole thing.”

Skinner has also had a successful career in radio having been on Absolute Radio since 2009 and he was inducted into the Radio Academy Hall of Fame in December 2015.

He remains in the Saturday breakfast slot with The Frank Skinner Show, alongside co-host Emily Dean and also hosts Frank Skinner’s Poetry Podcast.

He said of how friends and family may react to his news: “Well, that is a good question because I don’t have the kind of family and friends that heap praise on me at regular intervals, I have the kind of family and friends who keep my feet on the ground as they say.

“My plan is to just wait until it’s announced on the day rather than tell anyone at all.”

Skinner has published a number of books, including two autobiographies and Dispatches From The Sofa: The Collected Wisdom Of Frank Skinner, which consists of a collection of his columns for The Times.

His TV work includes creating and hosting three series of Frank Skinner’s Opinionated for BBC Two, hosting multiple series of BBC One’s Room 101 and he hosted Portrait/Landscape Artist of the Year for Sky Arts.

He also presented documentaries for the BBC on boxer Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley and the life of actor and musician George Formby.

He said of his MBE: “Getting anything, any kind of award is great, but this does feel special.

“When I was a kid, I remember the Beatles getting MBEs and to be in any group that includes the Beatles is good enough for me”.

