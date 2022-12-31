Woman charged with murder after man stabbed in Yorkshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in East Yorkshire.

Teresa Hanson, of West Cowick, will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after being charged and remanded in custody, Humberside Police said in a statement.

Officers were called at 7.15pm on Wednesday to reports that a man had been stabbed at a property in Little London Lane, West Cowick.

Paul Hanson was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards despite the efforts of emergency services.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.