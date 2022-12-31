Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.

Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.

She was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.

A statement from her father Tim Edwards on behalf of the family, read out by Merseyside Police detective superintendent Sue Coombs, said: “There was no-one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her, you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.”

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison on licence.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry – who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – has been bailed, police said.

Four men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds from the incident.

Three have been discharged while a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is in a poorly condition, although not life-threatening.

Detectives have said Ms Edwards was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.