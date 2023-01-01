Frog that travelled 4,000 miles on bananas among strangest RSPCA rescues of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Frog that travelled 4,000 miles on bananas among strangest RSPCA rescues of 2022

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 12:02 am Updated: January 1, 2023, 12:16 am
A frog was rescued from a bag of bananas from the Dominican Republic (RSPCA)
A frog was rescued from a bag of bananas from the Dominican Republic (RSPCA)

A frog that travelled more than 4,000 miles on a bunch of bananas and a hedgehog extracted from a drainpipe with barbecue tongs were among the animals rescued from the trickiest spots in 2022.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has shared some of the most “weird and wonderful” incidents the charity’s officers were called to across the year.

Among the first to be rescued in 2022 was Nacho, a six-month-old seal pup who appeared next to a riverbank by the Old Lock & Weir Inn in Keynsham, Bristol, on January 2.

“The River Avon runs from the coast all the way along through Keynsham where the pub is situated at the water’s edge, so it’s likely he found his way there swimming upstream from the coast,” said RSPCA wildlife supervisor Paul Oaten.

Just two days later, on January 4, a fellow seal pup was found on a cliff in Weybourne, Norfolk, 50ft from the beach, next to a brick wartime pillbox.

The seal pup had climbed up 50ft from the beach onto a cliff (RSPCA)

“I was quite surprised to find this seal so far up – he must have just taken a wrong turn and then followed the coastal path before ending up on the cliff edge,” said the RSPCA’s Amy Pellegrini, who took the pup down to a safe spot on the nearby beach.

A recurring theme in RSPCA rescues in 2022 was foxes getting their head stuck in things, including a vixen that became trapped in a watering can in Colchester, Essex, in February.

A vixen in Colchester was found with a watering can stuck on its head (RSPCA)

In the same month, a fox found with a large tin can of dog food in Barking, London, proved to be a warning on “how dangerous litter can be”, according to RSPCA inspector Dale Grant.

More than one fox caught themselves in the central hole of an old wheel, including a cub which had found its way into a shed in Orpington, south-east London.

“The residents had also discovered his sister in the shed, anxiously watching her brother,” explained rescuer Rodney Kenny of the incident in April.

The fox pup may have been trapped for several days (RSPCA)

Mr Kenny said there was “no time to spare” as it was likely the fox had been stuck for several days without food or water, but it was quickly extracted with soapy water and both cubs were taken in to care.

Another April rescue saw a seagull zip-wired to freedom after it was left hanging from a telephone line in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear after a fishing lure in its foot had become snagged.

The seagull was pulled to freedom by firefighters (RSPCA)

“It was one of the most bizarre rescues I’ve seen,” said RSPCA inspector Kirsty Keogh-Laws, who watched as firefighters used a throw line to pull the bird to safety.

Customers eating at a McDonald’s in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, found a 5ft-long boa constrictor slithering through the fast food restaurant in July.

The boa constrictor found is not native to the UK (RSPCA)

The non-venomous but exotic snake was passed on to staff, who placed it in a box before it was collected by the RSPCA’s Hannah Nixon.

In August, RSPCA rescuers used barbecue tongs to pull a hedgehog free from an open drain in Hull, East Yorkshire.

“It was great teamwork… it involved a little bit of gentle persuasion and the use of some BBQ tongs to carefully ease him out of the drain,” said the RSPCA’s Gary Cotton, who checked the hedgehog over with fellow rescuer Laura Barber before releasing him back into the wild.

The hedgehog had become wedged in a drainpipe (RSPCA)

The fire service had to be called after another hedgehog tumbled 25ft into a historic ice house on the Dawnay Estates near Scarborough, North Yorkshire in September.

“The deep well was dug and used to store ice during the summer in the 1800s and, while no longer used, has been preserved for visitors,” said inspector Thomas Hutton.

“This little visitor, however, couldn’t get back out after falling into the ice house so we had to clamber down to rescue him. Thankfully he wasn’t injured.”

Rescuers had to use ladders to reach the hedgehog (RSPCA)

The RSPCA was called in September after a Hispaniolan common tree frog made a 4,300-mile journey from the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean to the UK aboard a bunch of bananas.

“We were unpacking the shopping in the kitchen and my wife turned to me and said ‘look there’s a frog in the bananas’ and I said ‘sorry, there’s a what in the bananas?’,” said Iain Holloway from Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Rescuer Jonny Wood said the frog was in good condition despite its long journey when he collected it.

A small finch proved to be one of the more protracted rescues of the year, after it flew in through the open window of a Next store in Newcastle on November 13.

The bird was eventually freed from Next two days after rescuers were called (RSPCA)

“She just couldn’t fly back out and was flitting around the displays over three floors,” said rescuer Rachael Hurst.

“No doubt the bright decorations in the Christmas displays attracted her and at one stage she’d landed on top of a tree and seemed very happy to stay there too.

“Finally we caught her (on November 15) behind some men’s coats on the top floor, but we had to move pretty swiftly.”

RSPCA inspectorate commissioner Dermot Murphy said: “With our teams out rescuing animals from danger and suffering 365 days a year, we are often their only hope.

“It’s an honour to be able to lend a hand to animals in desperate need and we hope people enjoy seeing some of the weird and wonderful places animals have found themselves in need of our help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented