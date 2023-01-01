What the papers say – January 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hospital patients in peril and a push to protect pubs are splashed across the front pages.

“Patients die before they get a bed”, states the headline of Sunday People, which says NHS doctors have blasted the Government over the “Dickensian” crisis in hospitals.

Sunday People: PATIENTS DIE BEFORE THEY GET A BED’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jtxJTTs6xM — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised “better times ahead” for Britain.

There is fresh hope for the Tories at the polls with a third of the electorate in key battlegrounds undecided, according to The Sunday Times.

Sunday Times: Wavering voters could scupper Starmer victory #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pkTsJJu52N — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 31, 2022

The Sunday Telegraph reports two nuclear power stations in the UK may be forced to shut after their French owner complained about Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s windfall tax.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Nuclear plants face shutdown over tax on windfalls'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/AiNsUCNhbY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 31, 2022

A royal aide who asked a black British charity boss where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception will be invited to the King’s coronation, says the Sunday Mirror.

Campaigners warn in The Independent that hundreds of thousands of dementia sufferers risk missing treatment after diagnosis rates dropped during the pandemic.

Independent digital front page; Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OiUnqvLk6m — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 31, 2022

And Daily Star Sunday invites its readers to join up to so-called “Wet January” by frequenting pubs to help keep them open.