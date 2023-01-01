Pensioner hailed as eco-champion after planting 20,000 trees on disused land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pensioner hailed as eco-champion after planting 20,000 trees on disused land

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 11:02 am Updated: January 1, 2023, 12:14 pm
Stewart Hood who has planted over 20,000 trees on his land in the countryside just outside Antrim (Peter Morrison/PA)

A pensioner who has planted 20,000 trees on a plot of disused land has been hailed an environmental champion.

Retired electrical engineer Stewart Hood, 77, from Co Antrim, has transformed the stony grounds of his 22-acre site into an area rich in biodiversity.

Mr Hood secured support from Stormont’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) to undertake the major forestry project.

It took Daera workers around four months to plant the thousands of trees across the land, which is located off the Steeple Road near Antrim town.

Around 18 acres are now planted, with one area allocated to hardwoods such as beech and oak and the reminder for pines.

Mr Hood already owns a fully matured forest in nearby Randalstown, which he planted up around 30 years ago.

“The one in Randalstown is nice, so I thought I would do the same again,” he said.

“It’s somewhere to come when there’s nobody about and you can dander around here, do your own thing and nobody annoys you.

“I would come here at least once a day and I have a portacabin where I can make a cup of tea and have all the facilities I need over at it.

Stewart Hood, right, talks with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross on his land in Antrim where he has planted 20,000 trees (Peter Morrison/PA)

“It’s just a nice quiet place. Nobody bothers with you.”

One acre of the land has been preserved as a wetland area and will be home to frogs, newts and wildflowers come the spring.

Mr Hood’s son also keeps five beehives on the site, ensuring a steady supply of honey.

“It’s a nice place that’ll be here for some years to come and for other people to enjoy it at some stage in the future,” he said.

Mr Hood’s endeavours have won praise from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, which is involved in its own ambitious tree planting challenge.

Stewart Hood on his land near Antrim (Peter Morrison/PA)

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Stephen Ross described Mr Hood’s initiative as “amazing”.

“He’s a role model for a lot of people who’s taken a piece of waste ground and got trees planted and just developed the area, it’s absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“The council has promised to plant ten million trees over the next 10 to 20 years, so we’re already planting a lot of trees at the moment.

“But Stewart’s brilliant, brilliant tree planting exercise will definitely add on to ours.”

