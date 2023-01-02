What the papers say – January 2

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The consequences of the NHS crisis dominates the papers at the start of the working week.

The Times, Daily Express and Daily Mirror all lead with a senior medic’s warning that A&E delays are “killing up to 500 patients every week”.

Monday's front page: 500 patients dying a week due to delayshttps://t.co/kJ7cHFhoKN#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VXWpa3rdlT — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 1, 2023

Staying with the NHS, The Guardian reports health unions have condemned Government plans to offer health staff a pay raise of just 2%.

Guardian front page, Monday 2 January 2023: Fury at ministers' plans for new real-terms pay cut for NHS staff pic.twitter.com/wIQjb1aiz5 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 1, 2023

The i says a majority of Tory voters believe the Government is at fault for the problems plaguing the service.

Monday’s i – “Tory voters blame the Government for NHS crisis, poll shows” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F37OvhaobV — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 1, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with NHS delays, a record number of Channel crossings and ongoing strike action amounting to a “triple new year headache” for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The PM has postponed childcare reform plans aimed at helping parents get back to work, according to The Daily Telegraph.

📰 The front page of Monday's Daily Telegraph: 'PM shelves 'big bang' childcare reforms' 👶🍼 pic.twitter.com/o5ZBDNtk6B — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 1, 2023

The Independent carries an interview with Max Hill, chief of the Crown Prosecution Service, who says crime victims are being failed by the nation’s “overloaded” criminal justice system.

The Sun reports the Duke of Sussex has complained about playing second fiddle to the Prince of Wales in his upcoming book.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry’s book will take his war with brother William to a new level by telling all about their conflict.https://t.co/i7tYM2a63t pic.twitter.com/A1SgXBeo9S — The Sun (@TheSun) January 1, 2023

And the Daily Star says a new study has revealed thousands of new trees are dying because of shoddy council planting.