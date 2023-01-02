Children in care moved home over Christmas period at rate of almost 80 a day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Children in care moved home over Christmas period at rate of almost 80 a day

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 7:02 am
On average, 79 youngsters were forced to relocate each day over the period (David Jones/PA)
On average, 79 youngsters were forced to relocate each day over the period (David Jones/PA)

Children in care were forced to move home over the Christmas period last year at a rate of almost 80 youngsters a day, new research suggests.

Become, a charity for care-leavers, says the figures show the “shocking and upsetting” scale of instability faced by looked-after children at a time when many people are celebrating with their families.

Freedom of Information requests submitted by the charity to all 151 local authorities in England showed that 1,257 children moved care placements overall between December 18 2021 and January 3 2022.

On average, 79 youngsters were forced to relocate each day over the period.

Become chief executive Katharine Sacks-Jones said the numbers showed the care system is “not fit for purpose” and urgent action is needed to create more homes for children.

The charity does not have comparative data from the same period in previous years, but Ms Sacks-Jones said she believes the issue is “getting worse” and happening “all year round”, based on her conversations with young people in care.

“We were particularly shocked to see there were such high numbers of children being moved over the Christmas period,” she said.

“It can be a particularly difficult time so we were surprised and found it quite upsetting. The care system is not fit for purpose and there are not enough of the right types of homes for children to live in.

“We know there can be particular additional pressures over Christmas, with relationships sometimes breaking down for children in foster care, but really we think this issue is happening all year round.

“And that’s a particular problem at Christmas because children tell us how difficult Christmas is for them, as it really brings home for them that they’re in a very different situation to a lot of their peers, and that is very isolating.”

She added: “Many of these are children that have already been through a huge amount of trauma. Many of them are moving to a completely new place where they don’t know anyone.”

Some three in 10 children in care are moved more than once a year, according to Become.

Many of them are relocated to areas of the country with which they are unfamiliar, making it even more difficult for them to adjust, Ms Sacks-Jones said.

The charity is calling on ministers to address the crisis by recruiting more foster carers, improving the matching system so that children are given suitable placements, and boosting funding to increase the number of children’s homes that are run by local authorities or the voluntary sector.

The Government has been contacted for comment.

