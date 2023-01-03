British pair among four killed in helicopter collision in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British pair among four killed in helicopter collision in Australia

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 2:56 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 9:08 am
Two British citizens were among four people killed in a mid-air helicopter crash in Australia (CH9/AP)
Two British citizens were among four people killed in a mid-air helicopter crash in Australia (CH9/AP)

Two UK citizens who died in a mid-air crash between two helicopters in Australia were a couple on holiday in the country, authorities said.

Queensland Police said the pair, a 57-year-old woman and 65-year-old man, were among four people killed in the incident on the Gold Coast of Queensland state on Monday.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The crash occurred around 2pm local time (4am GMT) in Main Beach.

The force said initial investigations indicated the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

One landed safely on a sandbank with five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.

The other helicopter crashed, killing four of those inside and leaving three critically injured.

Australia Helicopter Crash
Emergency services at the scene on the Gold Coast (CH9/AP)

Police said the other victims were the 40-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old woman from the neighbouring state of New South Wales.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the incident with help from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said it was a “remarkable achievement” there were not more deaths.

He said: “The second helicopter coming in to land has remarkably managed to land upright, and considering the damage that was done to the front left-hand section of that helicopter where the pilot was sitting, that’s a remarkable achievement.

“Whilst it has been very tragic that four people have lost their lives and many families are in mourning, we could have had a far worse situation.”

Mr Mitchell said the “evidence collection phase” of the ATSB’s investigation would take about six to eight weeks.

He added: “A final report will be published at the conclusion of the investigation; however, should any critical safety issues be identified at any stage during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken.”

Sea World Helicopters, the helicopter company involved, said it would be closed “until further notice”.

A message on the company’s website said: “Sea World Helicopters is devastated by the tragic accident which happened on the Gold Coast on the 2nd January.

“Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to all those involved over this very sad time. We are closed until further notice and will refund all tickets purchased.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his thoughts were with those affected by the incident.

“Australia is shocked by the news of the terrible and tragic helicopter incident today on the Gold Coast,” he said in a tweet.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving.”

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted that it was an “unthinkable tragedy”.

She said: “My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented