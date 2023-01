Murder investigation launched after death of man at care centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man who was assaulted at a care centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues.

The 60-year-old died after being attacked shortly before midnight on Monday at the facility where he was a resident in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, west London.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been told.

A witness said they had seen police vehicles and ambulances with flashing lights in the street outside the care home, Imperial Lodge.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said: “I saw lots of police cars and ambulances, the lights were flashing but there weren’t sirens.”

A 44-year-old man, who was also a resident at the centre, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD6884/2Jan, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.