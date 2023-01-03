Police investigate after discovery of bodies of teenage girl and woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman were found at an address in the New Forest.

The discovery, which police say is not being treated as suspicious, was made at a property in Downton, Hampshire, on December 29.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday, December 29, to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.

“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”