Family of woman who died after being hit by police car appeal for witnesses

The family of a woman who died after she was hit by a police car have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Rachael Moore, 22, died after the fatal collision in the Kensington area of Liverpool just after 8pm on December 24.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer driving the car was responding to an emergency call as he travelled down Sheil Road.

In a statement, Ms Moore’s family said: “We are fully supportive of the IOPC investigation and would please ask any witnesses to come forward to assist the IOPC with their enquiries into what happened to our daughter.”

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Moore’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident on Christmas Eve.

“We have contacted her family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.

“The information we have gathered so far indicates the officer involved was responding to an emergency call at the time and travelling down Sheil Road in the Kensington area.

“We ask anybody who witnessed the incident, or who was driving in the vicinity of the area at the time, especially if they have dashcam footage, to contact us.

“It is important in situations like this that there is a thorough and independent investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this happening.

“Coming forward to assist us will help us to provide Rachael’s family with the answers they need.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 03003035727 or email SheilRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk.