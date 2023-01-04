Emergency department nurse expresses concern at ‘relentless’ conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Emergency department nurse expresses concern at ‘relentless’ conditions

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 11:47 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 3:13 pm
Accident and emergency departments are being overwhelmed (Liam McBurney/PA)
Accident and emergency departments are being overwhelmed (Liam McBurney/PA)

An emergency department nurse has described “relentless conditions” in hospitals.

Stephen McKenna admitted he would be concerned for any of his loved ones if they had to seek treatment in an emergency department at this time because staff are “overwhelmed”.

Hospitals across Northern Ireland have been exceptionally busy this winter, with appeals previously made for assistance to aid the swift discharge of patients who are fit to leave to free up beds.

Mr McKenna, who is a member of the Royal College of Nursing’s emergency nurse network, described recent weeks in emergency departments as “relentless”.

“It’s hard to put into words how difficult it has been for healthcare staff across the board and, in particular, in emergency care,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“It’s quite possibly the worst I have seen it in my six years working in A&E.

“I would probably liken it to emergency care in developing countries and I can, hand on heart, say that that is the case.

“I had a nursing elective studying abroad, and I was horrified at what I saw when I was in Nepal, and I am starting to see similar things right here in Northern Ireland, and across the UK, and it is heart-breaking for the staff.”

Hospital declares potential major incident
Emergency departments in NI hospitals have been experiencing ‘unprecedented pressures’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr McKenna described patients cared for in areas not designed for care, such as corridors, people being nursed “head to toe, top to tail, side by side, crammed into spaces”.

“There are people literally lying and sitting side by side in conditions that would otherwise have been completely unacceptable just five years ago,” he said.

“Nobody came into nursing or medicine to provide sub-standard care and, as much as we try our best to deliver the best care that we can in line with the guidelines that our nursing and midwivery council set out, and the (health) Trusts expect from us, we are not able to give that because how can you look after someone who is lying side by side beside someone potentially with dementia, or delirium, confusion, detoxing from alcohol or drugs, agitated, distressed.

“Those patients need to have their own unique space. You’re supposed to be able to care for people with dignity – you cannot do that at the minute, the conditions are absolutely horrific.”

Mr McKenna said he would be “extremely worried” if he had a relative going into an emergency department.

“To the point where I would probably want to be with them every step of the way,” he said.

“I know, sometimes for nurses who work in emergency care settings, it can be a little difficult to have relatives at the bedside all the time because it can make your work a little more difficult because you can’t potentially get on with things you need to do, but I can see why people want to be there now.

“I would be really worried about leaving a grandparent, a mother, a sister, a brother in an emergency department for fear that they’re going to be lying somewhere potentially distressed by other patients, potentially not getting the care they need because the staff are just completely overwhelmed.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has said the support of the public is vital as health services “experience unprecedented pressures”.

A statement said: “Please play your part to help keep services running this winter by choosing the service that is most appropriate for your symptoms.

“By doing so, you will be on your way to getting better quicker, and at the same time easing pressure on staff.

“Emergency departments offer specialist care to those who are seriously ill or injured and to those whose life is at risk. In an emergency always dial 999.”

The statement added: “Self-care is the best choice to treat most minor illnesses, ailments and injuries.

“Community pharmacists can offer advice and treatment for a wide range of common conditions.

“Pharmacists can also refer patients to other healthcare professionals as appropriate.

“GPs, GP Out of Hours and community pharmacists services are all under pressure – so please be patient with staff.”

The department said flu and Covid are both circulating in Northern Ireland, along with other respiratory viruses.

It said: “This is contributing to the pressures currently being seen in our hospitals, GP practices and GP out-of-hours.

“For some people, these types of illnesses can be very unpleasant but can usually be managed through self-care at home with over the counter medications, fluids and rest.

“If you are eligible, get the flu and Covid jabs to help protect you and those around you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police were called to a property on Gort Road on Tuesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate sudden death of man in Aberdeen
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
3
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
4
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
5
Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman’s eyebrows are singed off after ‘gas canister’ bursts into flames at Garthdee…
6
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
7
Businessman in Empty Office Space; Shutterstock ID 1755768905; purchase_order: ; job:
Could Elon Musk’s ‘back to the office’ clarion call be the saviour for Aberdeen…
8
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
9
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services were called to the crash near Tyrie Primary at lunchtime. Image: Shutterstock.
Motorist arrested following two-vehicle crash near Fraserburgh
Two people are currently being rescued from the water at Potarch Bridge near Banchory
Two council workers rescued by fire service after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge on…
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson
Field of Deere set to return in March
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in…
nuart aberdeen 2022 awards
Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13691892bl) Matty Kennedy (33) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 02-01-2033 - 02 Jan 2023
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith
Gregor Townsend restored Finn Russell to the Scotland team without requiring even a training session. Image: SNS
What's in store for Scottish Rugby in 2023?
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.
Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return
Clarity walk
Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented