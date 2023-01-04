Irish data watchdog to seek order to annul ‘problematic’ EU authority direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Irish data watchdog to seek order to annul ‘problematic’ EU authority direction

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 3:01 pm
A plaque outside the offices of the Data Protection Commission in Dublin. WhatsApp has been hit with a fine of 225 million euros by the data protection commissioner, following an investigation into GDPR practices at the company. Picture date: Thursday September 2, 2021.
A plaque outside the offices of the Data Protection Commission in Dublin. WhatsApp has been hit with a fine of 225 million euros by the data protection commissioner, following an investigation into GDPR practices at the company. Picture date: Thursday September 2, 2021.

Ireland’s data watchdog has said it is to seek a court order to side step a “problematic” direction from the EU’s data protection body which it said could be a jurisdictional “overreach”.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) had asked Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) to investigate Facebook and Instagram’s data processing operations.

This comes after a disagreement between the Irish watchdog and the EU data authority on the level of fines against Facebook’s parent company Meta over a lack of transparency over how users’ data would be processed, and whether a contract was entered into between users and the company for their data to be used for personalised ads.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Data Protection Commission said: “…The EDPB has also purported to direct the DPC to conduct a fresh investigation that would span all of Facebook and Instagram’s data processing operations and would examine special categories of personal data that may or may not be processed in the context of those operations.

Social media survey
The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) had asked Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) to investigate Facebook and Instagram’s data processing operations (Yui Mok/PA)

“The DPC’s decisions naturally do not include reference to fresh investigations of all Facebook and Instagram data processing operations that were directed by the EDPB in its binding decisions.

“The EDPB does not have a general supervision role akin to national courts in respect of national independent authorities and it is not open to the EDPB to instruct and direct an authority to engage in open-ended and speculative investigation.

“The direction is then problematic in jurisdictional terms, and does not appear consistent with the structure of the cooperation and consistency arrangements laid down by the GDPR.

“To the extent that the direction may involve an overreach on the part of the EDPB, the DPC considers it appropriate that it would bring an action for annulment before the Court of Justice of the EU in order to seek the setting aside of the EDPB’s directions.”

In the same statement, the DPC said it had issued Facebook’s parent company Meta Ireland a fine for 390 million euro over data breaches relating to a lack of transparency over how people’s data would be used.

Meta Ireland has been issued a fine of 210 million euro for breaches of EU data privacy rules relating to Facebook, and 180 million euro for breaches in relation to Instagram.

The two complainants had argued that Meta Ireland was “forcing” them to consent to their personal data being used for behavioural advertising and other services by making access to its social medias conditional on accepting the updated terms of service.

The complainants argued that this was in breach of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Meta Ireland argued that on accepting the updated terms of service, a contract was entered into between Meta Ireland and the user, and that processing users’ data for its Facebook and Instagram services was necessary for the performance of that contract.

The complainants maintained that, contrary to Meta Ireland’s position, Meta Ireland was in fact still looking to rely on consent to provide a lawful basis for its processing of users’ data.

The DPC’s draft decisions found that Meta Ireland was in breach of GDPR in that users’ personal data must be processed “lawfully, fairly and in a transparent manner” and said that users had “insufficient clarity as to what processing operations were being carried out on their personal data”.

But it also found that the “forced consent” aspect of the complaints “could not be sustained”, and that GDPR “did not preclude” Meta Ireland’s reliance on the contract legal basis.

The draft decisions were submitted to its peer regulators in the EU, also known as Concerned Supervisory Authorities (CSAs).

On the question as to whether Meta Ireland had acted in contravention of its transparency obligations, the CSAs agreed with the DPC’s decisions, but said the fines proposed by the DPC should be increased.

Ten of the 47 CSAs said that Meta Ireland should not be permitted to rely on the contract legal basis as personalised advertising could not be said to be necessary to perform the core elements of what was said to be a much more limited form of contract.

“The DPC disagreed, reflecting its view that the Facebook and Instagram services include, and indeed appear to be premised on, the provision of a personalised service that includes personalised or behavioural advertising,” the DPC said.

“In effect, these are personalised services that also feature personalised advertising.

“In the view of the DPC, this reality is central to the bargain struck between users and their chosen service provider, and forms part of the contract concluded at the point at which users accept the Terms of Service.”

The matter was referred to the EDPB, which ruled on December 31 that Meta Ireland was not entitled to rely on the contract legal basis as providing a lawful basis to process personal data for behavioural advertising.

“Accordingly, the DPC’s decisions include findings that Meta Ireland is not entitled to rely on the ‘contract’ legal basis in connection with the delivery of behavioural advertising as part of its Facebook and Instagram services, and that its processing of users’ data to date, in purported reliance on the ‘contract’ legal basis, amounts to a contravention of Article 6 of the GDPR,” the DPC said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police were called to a property on Gort Road on Tuesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate sudden death of man in Aberdeen
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
3
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
4
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
5
Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman’s eyebrows are singed off after ‘gas canister’ bursts into flames at Garthdee…
6
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
7
Businessman in Empty Office Space; Shutterstock ID 1755768905; purchase_order: ; job:
Could Elon Musk’s ‘back to the office’ clarion call be the saviour for Aberdeen…
8
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
9
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services were called to the crash near Tyrie Primary at lunchtime. Image: Shutterstock.
Motorist arrested following two-vehicle crash near Fraserburgh
Two people are currently being rescued from the water at Potarch Bridge near Banchory
Two council workers rescued by fire service after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge on…
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson
Field of Deere set to return in March
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in…
nuart aberdeen 2022 awards
Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13691892bl) Matty Kennedy (33) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 02-01-2033 - 02 Jan 2023
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith
Gregor Townsend restored Finn Russell to the Scotland team without requiring even a training session. Image: SNS
What's in store for Scottish Rugby in 2023?
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.
Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return
Clarity walk
Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented