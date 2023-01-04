Heaton-Harris invites NI parties to fresh talks as election deadline looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heaton-Harris invites NI parties to fresh talks as election deadline looms

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 5:38 pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has called for fresh talks (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has called for fresh talks (Niall Carson/PA)

The Northern Ireland Secretary has invited Stormont leaders to engage in fresh talks ahead of a looming election deadline in the region.

Chris Heaton-Harris has asked the main parties to attend a meeting next Wednesday.

Mr Heaton-Harris convened similar round table discussions with the parties last month as he moved to intensify efforts to resolve the current powersharing deadlock at Stormont.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also travelled to Belfast last month to discuss the political logjam with Stormont leaders.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not return to powersharing until changes to the NI Protocol are delivered (PA)

Devolution has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister from the ministerial executive in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

If a new executive is not formed by January 19, the Government assumes a legal responsibility to call a snap Assembly election by April 13.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar, who was reappointed as taoiseach for a second term last month, is due to visit Northern Ireland before the deadline.

Talks between the UK and EU to resolve the impasse over the contentious trading protocol are continuing with both sides continuing to insist a deal is possible.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill would be in line to be Stormont First Minister if an executive was restored (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has made clear it will not allow a return to powersharing until radical changes to the protocol are delivered.

The region’s largest unionist party has blocked the formation of a new administration following May’s Assembly election and prevented the Assembly meeting to conduct legislative business as part of its protest over the Irish Sea trading arrangements.

It claims the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom by creating economic barriers on trade entering the region from Great Britain.

Mr Heaton-Harris has cut the pay of MLAs by 27.5% to reflect the fact they are currently not doing their jobs as legislators.

