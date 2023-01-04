Man who fatally stabbed mother of three after brief relationship jailed for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who fatally stabbed mother of three after brief relationship jailed for life

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 6:02 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 12:00 am
(Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
(Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A man who stabbed a mother of three in the neck and chest at her home has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months.

John Jessop cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, and was caught on CCTV before entering the home of 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite.

Nottingham Crown Court was told the 26-year-old had been in a brief relationship with Ms Ablewhite, who was killed a month after moving into a cottage in the village of Colston Bassett.

Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced on Wednesday.

The court was told Jessop attacked Ms Ablewhite on February 25 last year, punching her repeatedly before stabbing her to death and then cycling home.

In a statement issued after the hearing, Nottinghamshire Police said the victim’s body was discovered by her father after a friend raised concerns about her welfare.

John Jessop
John Jessop in a police custody image (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Jessop was identified as a suspect through CCTV provided by a neighbour of Ms Ablewhite, who ran a dog-walking business from her home in Hall Lane.

Commenting on the inquiry, Detective Inspector Mel Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “One of my lines of inquiry was to task officers to obtain witness accounts from Clair’s family and friends.

“This allowed the team to understand the relationships she had, any known issues that could have contributed to her death and her known movements prior to the murder.”

Officers said the victim had been using a dating website and had communicated with Jessop via social media and WhatsApp.

Det Insp Crutchley added: “He (Jessop) was identified as being known to Clair via social media and had been in an intimate relationship with her from September 2021 which had ended on February 19 2022.

Clair Ablewhite
Clair Ablewhite, who was killed in February last year (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

“The contact ceased mainly due to concern over the age difference, and it was evident from the communication that he had been at her Colston Bassett address during the six weeks she had resided there.

“The neighbour played a major part in helping with our investigation by providing that first CCTV image of the killer and I would like to thank him personally for travelling home from France to help us bring Clair’s killer to justice.

“It is also a timely reminder for people to think about who they interact with online and to ensure their safety is protected from violent and predatory people like Jessop.

“Throughout this investigation, Jessop has shown no remorse for what he did to Clair. He has consistently provided ‘no comment’ in interview and offered up no apology.

“The attack he inflicted on Clair was brutal and relentless, causing catastrophic injuries which finally led to her death.

John Jessop
CCTV of John Jessop cycling between Newark and Colston Bassett (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

“At the same time that Clair’s dad discovers his daughter’s body and tries to provide CPR – Jessop is enjoying his first pint in a pub in Newark with mates.

“He has taken away a loving, caring, and outgoing mum, daughter, sister, and friend to many.

“Today’s sentence will never bring back Clair, but it does mean that Jessop will spend a considerable part of his life behind prison bars, and I hope this gives her family some comfort.”

